New restaurant opens in Bellingham, offers Asian cuisine and traditional dishes

By Alyse Smith Bellingham Herald (Bellingham, Wash.)

A new restaurant has opened in Bellingham, bringing traditional Asian cuisine to Whatcom County.

Red Ginger Asian Cuisine had its soft opening June 19 and is owned by a husband and wife duo, April and Kevin He, who previously owned a restaurant in Blaine, Ocean Bay, from 2012-20.

The restaurant is located at 1208 E Maple St. in Bellingham, where New Peking restaurant was previously located and near McKay’s Taphouse.

“We are a family restaurant, we took over this place from previous owner Sam and Jessica, as they decided to retire after 37 years of running New Peking, and now we keep serving our neighborhood,” April He wrote in an email to The Bellingham Herald.

The family restaurant prepares its fresh ingredients daily and serves dishes such as wonton noodle soup, orange chicken, chili- garlic green beans, honey walnut shrimp, lo mein and Mongolian beef.

Customers can dine in, as well as order takeout or delivery through Viking Foods. Orders can be made online or by calling 360-306-8629.

Red Ginger Asian Cuisine is open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and is closed on Sunday.