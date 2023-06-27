Montana issues emergency closure after bridge collapse

From staff reports

The Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks implemented an emergency closure on portions of the Yellowstone River this week between Reed Point and Columbus following a partial bridge collapse and train derailment on Saturday.

The Yellowstone River is closed to all public access 1 mile upstream and 2.5 miles downstream of the Twin Bridges Road railroad bridge in Stillwater County until further notice.

Debris from the Twin Bridges Road railroad bridge partial collapse and train derailment into the Yellowstone River has rendered this stretch of river unsafe for boating, floating and shoreline use, according to a news release.

Clean-up and reconstruction in the area will also create hazardous conditions for the public. Signs informing the public of the closure will be posted at access points.

The closure of this portion of the Yellowstone River will remain in effect until FWP determines the river is safe for passage and human use.

What fishing access sites are open?

All Yellowstone River fishing access sites are open in the area. For non-motorized boaters and floaters, Indian Fort Fishing Access Site (FAS) is the last public takeout before the closure.

Holmgren FAS, downstream of the closure, is open for boating and floating. Those traveling upstream from Holmgren FAS need to stay cognizant of the closure boundary.

Fishing access sites on the Stillwater River are open to public access, although Swinging Bridge FAS remains closed for construction.

Hanford Reach salmon

Sockeye counts at Bonneville continue to hold steady and tracking close to the preseason forecast of 234,500.

The sockeye count at McNary exceeded 10,000 on June 25. Despite the strong numbers of sockeye the fishery has been relatively slow likely due to the lower flows in the Columbia this June, according to a news release.

Unlike the sockeye, the summer chinook returns are tracking much lower than the 84,800 adults forecasted. This will likely result in an early closure for chinook in the sport fisheries downstream of Priest Rapids Dam.

Anglers should watch the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife website for potential emergency regulations.

Montana seeks comment new elk management plan

Elk hunters interested in how Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks manages elk will get a chance to weigh in on the new draft elk management plan starting Tuesday.

The plan will be available on FWP’s website. The public is invited to comment on the plan. The deadline for submitting comments is July 31.

“We’re anxious for public input on this new draft plan, particularly on the hunting district objectives and the suite of management tools we have laid out,” FWP Director Dustin Temple said in a news release.

The plan was crafted after expansive public outreach last summer and fall when FWP staff met with the public, landowners, hunters and others at nearly 50 meetings around the state.

With the new draft elk plan, FWP aims to balance habitat capacity, landowner tolerance and elk-hunter feedback on their desired hunting experience in crafting population goals for each hunting district.

Elk goals look at population numbers, as well as bull-to-cow ratios as a way of meeting this balance.

In the past, population sizes have dominated Montana’s elk conversations.

This draft plan includes changes to population goals including proposed increases and focuses on populations ranges and other aspects of herd dynamics, like bull-to-cow ratios.

“This plan will serve as our guiding document for elk management, and so it’s critical that we hear from hunters, outfitters, landowners and others during this public commenting timeframe,” Temple said.