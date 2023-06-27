Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories to mark production at new Moscow factory

From staff reports

Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories will celebrate its new printed-circuit-board factory in Moscow, Idaho, on Wednesday.

The ceremony will be at 9 a.m. and is expected to include Idaho Gov. Brad Little; U.S. Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers; Edmund O. Schweitzer, III, SEL’s president and chief technology officer; SEL CEO David Whitehead; SEL employees and locally elected officials.

The Pullman-based company announced earlier this year that it began producing printed-circuit boards in its $100 million, 162,000-square-foot production facility that was built in 2021. The circuit boards are used to protect, monitor, control and automate power systems around the world, according to a company news release.

The new facility will allow the company to move circuit board manufacturing in-house. Currently, SEL engineers and specialists design the printed circuit boards used in the company’s products but they are fabricated by several U.S. suppliers.

The company, which was founded in 1982 when, as a doctoral candidate, Edmund Schweitzer invented the first microprocessor-based digital protective relay that he called the SEL-21.

The company now designs and builds systems that protect power grids around the world. The company manufactures products in the U.S. and serves customers in 168 countries.