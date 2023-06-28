Family Calendar

Events are free unless otherwise stated.

Come Feed the Buffalo – Tour includes Win-Tur Bison Farm history presentation, a brief talk on American bison (aka American buffalo) and a question-and-answer session. Everyone will get an opportunity to meet the herd and hand-feed the bison. Tour runs an hour . Tours Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, 12:30 and 2:30 p.m., through Sept. 2. Reservations required. Leave pets at home. 4742 Highway 231, Springdale, Wash. $7. (509) 258-6717.

Wheatland Bank Horse and Carriage Rides – Enjoy the sights of downtown and Riverfront Park from a horse drawn carriage. Fridays 5:00 to 9:00pm. Pick-up at inside Riverfront Park on Locust Lane. Through July 31, 5 p.m. Riverfront Park, 507 N. Howard St. Free. (509) 625-6601.

Camp Gifford Discovery Camp – The Salvation Army Camp Gifford provides an exciting, educational and spiritual outdoor camp experience for children. Features games, arts and crafts, archery, swimming, boating, singing and learning more about God in a fun and uplifting environment. For ages 7-12. Sessions: June 26-30, Discovery Camp One; July 3-7, Discovery Camp Two; July 24-28, Discovery Camp Three; July 31- August 4, Discovery Camp Four. 3846 North Deer Lake Road, Loon Lake. $480. (509) 329-2759.

ICCU Summer Carnival – Five-day event featuring classic carnival rides, foods, live music from the Spokane Symphony and fireworks on the fourth of July. Friday through Tuesday, July 4, 4 p.m. Riverfront Park, 507 N. Howard St. Free. (509) 625-6601.

Cut-outs: Paper Stop-Motion Animation with Andi Keating – As a class collaboration, students will work together to make multiple stop motion animation videos. We’ll go through the science of how images are given motion, and how to plan out short-term and long-term animations. This class is intended to be as beginner-friendly as possible with both techniques and supplies. Students need to bring a flash drive (minimum of 8 GB). For ages 11 and older. Saturdays, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Through July 22. Register at bit.ly/45fe1zK. Spokane Art School, 503 E. Second Ave. 154.00. (509) 325-1500.

Science Speaks Spokane: Fishing for Ice – Participants will use the scientific method and household items to discover melting temperatures. Participants will be provided with worksheets and instructions on how to do this experiment at home. Monday, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Shadle Park Library, 2111 W. Wellesley Ave. Free. (509) 444-5390.

Sunshine and Story Time in the Park – Summer Sunshine Story Time will be in parks around Coeur d’Alene for children to discover new places and learn more about the natural world around us. Stories, crafts, and activities will be nature themed. Collect a different Park Card each week. Collect five or more cards to earn a prize, and collect all nine cards to enter to win a grand prize. Events happen at different parks each week. For all dates and locations, visit cdalibrary.org/library-events/sunshinestory. Wednesday, July 5, 10 a.m. Coeur d’Alene Library, 702 E. Front Ave., Coeur d’Alene. Free. (208) 769-2315.

Craft Tuesdays at Tekoa Library – Kids can stop by their neighborhood library to participate in the following activities. Ages 5-11. July 5, sidewalk chalk. July 11, crafts and sharing. July 18, friendship bracelets and story. July 20, Lego challenge. Tekoa Library, 139 S. Crosby, Tekoa, Wash. Free. (509) 284-3121.

LINC Bus Mobile Library Visit – The LINC bus mobile library has books, audiobooks, DVDs, CDs and more to checkout, computers and printers to use, Wi-Fi internet access, and special programs. The bus goes to different locations in Spokane County, including parks, schools, churches, festivals and more. To find out where the LINC bus is headed next, visit scld.org/locations/linc or call (509) 893-8407. Wednesday, 1:30 p.m. Spokane Valley Library, 22 N. Herald Road, Spokane Valley. Free. (509) 893-8400.

FUNdamentals Math Camp – A hands-on math camp, designed to supplement middle and high school curriculum: The Fundamentals Geometry Track. Tweens and teens are invited to see math in a whole new way. Six weeks of programming include fractions, sin and cos curves, spirals, topology, and triangles. Wednesdays, 3-4 p.m. Wednesday, 3-4 p.m. Tekoa Library, 139 S. Crosby, Tekoa, Wash. Free. (509) 284-3121.

Drop in and Draw – Creative community for an open drawing program. Explore different artistic mediums, develop skills and ideas and get feedback. Open to all ages. Wednesday, 5:30-7 p.m. Spark Central, 1214 W. Summit Parkway. (509) 279-0299.

Wilderness Explorers – For outdoor adventurers ages 6-12. Explore wilderness topics with books, activities and guest experts that highlight fun, exercise, creativity, and discovery. For each week’s topic, visit cdalibrary.org/library-events/wilderness-explorers. Thursday, 11 a.m. Coeur d’Alene Library, 702 E. Front Ave., Coeur d’Alene. Free. (208) 769-2315.

Tween Library Carnival – The library carnival just for tweens. Test skills at classic and unique carnival games to earn prize tickets, and earn enough to take home a cool prize. Ages 8-12. Thursday, 2-3 p.m. North Spokane Library, 44 E. Hawthorne Road. Free. (509) 893-8350.

World Traveler Teen Escape Room – Practice teamwork by solving puzzles, riddles, and conundrums to escape the room. Register at scld.org. Limit teams of 8, ages 13-18. Thursday, 2-4:30 p.m. Otis Orchards Library, 22324 E. Wellesley Ave., Otis Orchards, Wash. (509) 893-8390.

Minecraft Club – Explore architecture, engineering and art through Minecraft. Participants are given a building prompt and a brief lesson then join a Minecraft world to build around the prompt. Thursday, 4-6 p.m. Spark Central, 1214 W. Summit Parkway. Free. (509) 279-0299.

Riverfront Skate Night – Break out the roller skates and bust a move at Riverfront Park. Bring skates or rent them for $5, as well as free helmet rentals. Saturday, 6-9:30 p.m. Numerica Skate Ribbon, 720 W. Spokane Falls Blvd. Free. (509) 625-6602.

The Harmonica Pocket: Sing Your Song – The Harmonica Pocket performs a light-hearted, engaging, and playful music program. Ukuleles, acoustic guitars, and harmonicas accompany silly and sweet songs about trees, bugs, counting, and being itchy. Ages 5 and up. Check scld.org/events to see what time and which library locations. July 10, Spokane Valley Library, 22 N. Herald Road, Spokane Valley. Free. (509) 893-8400.

Camp Read-a-Rama – Read and explore children’s books during camp and then use the books’ themes for camp activities, crafts, music, and games. Grades 2-5. July 10-13, Cheney Library, 610 First St., Cheney. (509) 893-8280.

Electric Slide Summer Day Camp – Explore what it means to be an electrical engineer while designing a solution to protect the power grid. For ages 14-18. Scholarships are available for families with financial need. Register at bit.ly/3TNoWLC. Monday, 9:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Gizmo, Hedlund Building, Suite 142, 283 N. Hubbard St., Coeur d’Alene. $250. (208) 929-4029.

Tween Library Carnival – The library carnival just for tweens. Test skills at classic and unique carnival games to earn prize tickets, and earn enough to take home a cool prize. Ages 8-12. Monday, 2-3 p.m. Deer Park Library, 208 S. Forest Ave., Deer Park. Free. (509) 893-8300.

Science Speaks Spokane: Color Chromatography – Participants will use the scientific method and household items to discover color separation. Participants will be provided with worksheets and instructions on how to do this experiment at home. Monday, July 10, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Shadle Park Library, 2111 W. Wellesley Ave. (509) 444-5390.