The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Current Temperature
86°F
Current Conditions
Few clouds
View complete weather report
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Sports

On the Air

June 28, 2023 Updated Wed., June 28, 2023 at 2:58 p.m.

Thursday’s TV Highlights

Baseball, MLB

9:30 a.m.: San Diego at Pittsburgh MLB

12:30 p.m.: N.Y. Yankees at Oakland or Tampa Bay at Arizona MLB

4 p.m.: Houston at St. Louis or San Francisco at Toronto MLB

7 p.m.: L.A. Dodgers at Colorado or Philadelphia at Chi. Cubs MLB

Basketball, WNBA

7 p.m.: Minnesota at Seattle CBSSN

Golf, men’s

5 a.m.: European Tour: British Masters Golf

9 a.m.: Champions: U.S. Senior Open Golf

Noon: PGA: Rocket Mortgage Classic Golf

4 p.m.: Capital One’s The Match TNT

Hockey, NHL

8 a.m.: NHL draft NHL

Soccer, men’s, CONCACAF Gold Cup

4:45 p.m.: Honduras vs. Qatar FS1

7 p.m.: Mexico vs. Haiti FS1

Thursday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, MILB

7:05 p.m.: Spokane at Vancouver 103.5-FM

Sports talk

6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM

All events subject to change

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the sports newsletter

Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.

Top stories in Sports