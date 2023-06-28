On the Air
June 28, 2023 Updated Wed., June 28, 2023 at 2:58 p.m.
Thursday’s TV Highlights
Baseball, MLB
9:30 a.m.: San Diego at Pittsburgh MLB
12:30 p.m.: N.Y. Yankees at Oakland or Tampa Bay at Arizona MLB
4 p.m.: Houston at St. Louis or San Francisco at Toronto MLB
7 p.m.: L.A. Dodgers at Colorado or Philadelphia at Chi. Cubs MLB
Basketball, WNBA
7 p.m.: Minnesota at Seattle CBSSN
Golf, men’s
5 a.m.: European Tour: British Masters Golf
9 a.m.: Champions: U.S. Senior Open Golf
Noon: PGA: Rocket Mortgage Classic Golf
4 p.m.: Capital One’s The Match TNT
Hockey, NHL
8 a.m.: NHL draft NHL
Soccer, men’s, CONCACAF Gold Cup
4:45 p.m.: Honduras vs. Qatar FS1
7 p.m.: Mexico vs. Haiti FS1
Thursday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, MILB
7:05 p.m.: Spokane at Vancouver 103.5-FM
Sports talk
6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM
All events subject to change
