West Bonner school board hires controversial superintendent at raucous meeting

After frequent legal debate, public outbursts and rescinded motions, the West Bonner County School District has a new superintendent without experience as a teacher or school administrator.

The school board, in a 3-2 vote, approved Branden Durst’s two-year contract Wednesday night at a meeting in Priest River, Idaho.

Durst, a former Idaho Freedom Foundation staffer, has drawn criticism from some who believe he is not qualified to take the district’s top position.

He replaces Susie Luckey, the interim superintendent who has spent nearly four decades in the district as a teacher and principal.

Durst has expressed controversial views, including advocating for public schools competing with private schools for taxpayer funding and expressing support for publicly funded religious schools. He’s also warned of teaching critical race theory, a common conservative rallying cry despite how rarely such curriculum is taught.

Durst’s annual salary will be $105,000. He will be evaluated after one year to determine whether the second year of the contract will be honored.

Trustees Keith Rutledge, Troy Reinbold and Susan Brown voted in favor of Durst’s contract, while trustees Margaret Hall and Carlyn Barton voted against. The five trustees voted the same, 3-2, in hiring Durst earlier this month.