Here’s where to see fireworks this year in Eastern Washington

By Paige Van Buren The Spokesman-Review

Organizations throughout Eastern Washington are planning Fourth of July celebrations to commemorate American Independence.

Friday at Riverfront Park, the Fourth of July fun kicks off with a Summer Carnival. Vendors will arrive starting at 11 a.m. Afternoon carnival rides, such as a Ferris wheel and a kiddie roller coaster, run through the weekend until 10 p.m. On Tuesday, the Spokane Symphony plays at 9 p.m., with fireworks starting an hour later.

“It’s great to see Riverfront come alive during celebrations like these,” Garrett Jones, parks and recreation director for the city, said in a news release. “We’re grateful to Idaho Central Credit Union and the Spokane Symphony for bringing this amazing event to the community.”

Northern Quest Resort & Casino is throwing an Independence Day Extravaganza.

Starting at 4 p.m., free kid’s activities, cornhole and live music will be available, as well as a variety of food trucks and barbecue. There will be a tribute video to Kalispel Tribal members and employees who have served in the armed forces. The national anthem will be performed in Salish by special guest Emma Rose Sullivan before the fireworks begin at 10 p.m. at 100 N. Hayford Road in Airway Heights.

For those looking for a traditional Independence Day, there’s nothing quite like the combination of baseball and fireworks.

At Avista Stadium, the Spokane Indians will be playing the Everett AquaSox. First pitch is at 7:05 p.m. There will be a firework display after the game, presented by R’nR RV Center and KREM 2 News. The stadium is at 602 N. Havana St. in Spokane Valley.

Liberty Lake has two firework shows. One is put on by the city and will feature live music from 7 to 10 p.m. by Too Slim and the Taildraggers at Pavilion Park, 727 N. Molter Road. A different display, completely community funded, will be shot off from the lake and accessible from Liberty Lake County Park, 3707 S. Zephyr Road. There is also a community parade in the Alpine Shores neighborhood beginning at 11 a.m.

In Moses Lake, celebrating American Independence will be a full-day affair on Saturday. At McCosh Park, 401 W . Fourth Ave., there will be a farmer’s market from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. A street taco contest, open-mic and giveaways are between 2 and 5 p.m. at Sinkiuse Square, 306 S. Ash St. Attendees can then head back to McCosh, where food vendors will be located from 5 to 10 p.m. A Journey tribute band, Stone in Love, will be playing before fireworks begin at 10 p.m.

Deer Park is hosting a firework show on the 4th with concessions and seating at Deer Park High School’s football field. The event will be from 6 to 11 p.m., with fireworks beginning at dark. The celebration is at 800 S. Weber Road.

Pullman’s Chamber of Commerce is planning a community-funded Independence Day celebration on Tuesday at Sunnyside Park. Hot dogs and hamburgers will be served by the Timber, a bar and grill at the Lumberyard Food hall, to raise money for the fireworks fund. The experience will be complete with live music from the Community Band of the Palouse, Dan Maher, and DJ Goldfinger. Pullman radio stations 104.7 and 104.3 will also be broadcasting their program. Pullman City Transit is recommended to get to and from Sunnyside Park, 147 SW Cedar St. Special routes will be running for free beginning at 4:30 p.m.