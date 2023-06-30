On the Air
June 30, 2023 Updated Fri., June 30, 2023 at 10:24 p.m.
Saturday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
3 a.m.: Formula 1: Austria Grand Prix (qualifying) ESPN2
7 a.m.: GT World Challenge: Spa 24 Hours CBSSN
7:30 a.m.: Formula 1: Austria Grand Prix ESPN
8 a.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Loop 121 (practice) USA
9 a.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Loop 121 (qualifying) USA
10:30 a.m.: NASCAR Cup Series: Grant Park 220 (practice) USA
11:30 a.m.: NASCAR Cup Series: Grant Park 220 (qualifying) USA
2 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Loop 121 USA
Baseball, MLB
11:15 a.m.: N.Y. Yankees at St. Louis FS1
4:15 p.m.: Tampa Bay at Seattle Fox 28
Basketball, BIG3
10 a.m.: BIG3 Week 2 CBS
Basketball, WNBA
Noon: Connecticut at Las Vegas ABC
7 p.m.: Minnesota at Phoenix NBA TV
Boxing
7 p.m.: Anderson vs. Martin ESPN
Football
4 p.m.: CFL: Montreal vs. Winnipeg CBSSN
5 p.m.: USFL: Birmingham vs. Pittsburgh NBC
7 p.m.: Arizona at L.A. Angels or Detroit at Colorado MLB
Golf, men’s
4:30 a.m.: European Tour: British Masters Golf
11 a.m.: Champions: U.S. Senior Open NBC
Noon: PGA: Rocket Mortgage Classic CBS
Golf, women’s
3 a.m.: European Tour: Ladies Open by Pickala Rock Resort Golf
Mixed martial arts
1 p.m.: UFC Fight Night: Strickland vs. Magomedov ESPN
Soccer, men’s
4:30 p.m.: CONCACAF Gold Cup: Guadeloupe vs. Cuba FS1
6:30 p.m.: CONCACAF Gold Cup: Canada vs. Guatemala FS1
8 p.m.: USL Championship: Memphis 901 vs. Phoenix Rising ESPN2
Soccer, women’s, NWSL
7 p.m.: Portland at Kansas City CBSSN
Saturday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, MLB
3 p.m.: Tampa Bay at Seattle 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Baseball, MILB
1:05 p.m.: Spokane at Vancouver 103.5-FM
All events subject to change
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the sports newsletter
Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.