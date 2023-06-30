The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Sports

On the Air

June 30, 2023 Updated Fri., June 30, 2023 at 10:24 p.m.

Saturday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

3 a.m.: Formula 1: Austria Grand Prix (qualifying) ESPN2

7 a.m.: GT World Challenge: Spa 24 Hours CBSSN

7:30 a.m.: Formula 1: Austria Grand Prix ESPN

8 a.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Loop 121 (practice) USA

9 a.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Loop 121 (qualifying) USA

10:30 a.m.: NASCAR Cup Series: Grant Park 220 (practice) USA

11:30 a.m.: NASCAR Cup Series: Grant Park 220 (qualifying) USA

2 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Loop 121 USA

Baseball, MLB

11:15 a.m.: N.Y. Yankees at St. Louis FS1

4:15 p.m.: Tampa Bay at Seattle Fox 28

Basketball, BIG3

10 a.m.: BIG3 Week 2 CBS

Basketball, WNBA

Noon: Connecticut at Las Vegas ABC

7 p.m.: Minnesota at Phoenix NBA TV

Boxing

7 p.m.: Anderson vs. Martin ESPN

Football

4 p.m.: CFL: Montreal vs. Winnipeg CBSSN

5 p.m.: USFL: Birmingham vs. Pittsburgh NBC

7 p.m.: Arizona at L.A. Angels or Detroit at Colorado MLB

Golf, men’s

4:30 a.m.: European Tour: British Masters Golf

11 a.m.: Champions: U.S. Senior Open NBC

Noon: PGA: Rocket Mortgage Classic CBS

Golf, women’s

3 a.m.: European Tour: Ladies Open by Pickala Rock Resort Golf

Mixed martial arts

1 p.m.: UFC Fight Night: Strickland vs. Magomedov ESPN

Soccer, men’s

4:30 p.m.: CONCACAF Gold Cup: Guadeloupe vs. Cuba FS1

6:30 p.m.: CONCACAF Gold Cup: Canada vs. Guatemala FS1

8 p.m.: USL Championship: Memphis 901 vs. Phoenix Rising ESPN2

Soccer, women’s, NWSL

7 p.m.: Portland at Kansas City CBSSN

Saturday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, MLB

3 p.m.: Tampa Bay at Seattle 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Baseball, MILB

1:05 p.m.: Spokane at Vancouver 103.5-FM

All events subject to change

