Weather service warns of fire danger on Saturday in Eastern Washington

Along with sunny days, the National Weather Service is warning conditions this weekend will bring significant wildfire danger.

The weather service has issued a Red Flag Warning effective from 11 a.m. until 11 p.m. Saturday for much of Central and Eastern Washington, including Spokane, Moses Lake, Yakima, Walla Walla, Colville, Pullman and the Tri-Cities.

This is the first Red Flag Warning in the Inland Northwest this year . The majority of Spokane is classified as abnormally dry, according to the National Drought Mitigation Center.

The temperature is expected to hit 92 degrees Saturday afternoon, and winds blowing west to east are expected to reach 10-20 mph, with gusts up to 35 mph. The humidity is predicted to be 10-18%.

A Red Flag Warning is called when there are “hot temperatures, very dry conditions and we have that added wind threat,” said Charlotte Dewey, a forecaster at National Weather Service’s Spokane office.

Dewey said it can help the community if people are attentive.

“Be safe when it comes to fireworks that are being set off,” Dewey said. “When having campfires, make sure they are being put out.”

Dewey suggested residents pay particular attention to burn bans. As of Friday, no burns were allowed in Spokane County. Recreational fires are restricted to only those using a chimney.

“Be safe and pay attention to burn bans and fire restrictions so we can have a safe holiday weekend,” Dewey said.