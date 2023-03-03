Hudson Thornton scores twice to lead Prince George past Spokane

From staff reports

PRINCE GEORGE, British Columbia – Spokane came back from a two-goal deficit but couldn’t take the lead, and Prince George scored twice late in the second period en route to a 5-2 win in a Western Hockey League game at the CN Centre.

The Cougars (30-24-4-0) jumped ahead with first-period goals from Hudson Thornton and Cole Dubinsky.

Less than a minute after Dubinsky put Prince George ahead 2-0, Cade Hayes scored for the Chiefs (13-38-3-4).

Carter Streek tied the score at 2-2 4 minutes , 15 seconds into the second period.

Thornton scored his second goal, which would be the game -winner late in the second period. Villiam Kmec added insurance less than a minute later.