Washington records
March 3, 2023 Updated Fri., March 3, 2023 at 6:23 p.m.
Spokane County
Marriage licenses
Rueben A. Hill and Jesse S. Cahill, both of Spokane.
Robert D. Tevlin and Samantha A. De Ocampo, both of Spokane.
Bellu Bellu and Peggy Milne, both of Spokane.
Ashley A. Caesar and Santana R. Santiago, both of Spokane.
Federal court
Bankruptcy petitions
Alyona A. Adjiasmanov, Spokane; debts of $149,463.
Virginia A. L. Sanicolas, Spokane Valley; debts of $76,844.
Edward L. Schwartz, Spokane; debts of $17,541.
Kimberly A. Creighton, Liberty Lake; debts of $182,035.
Diane A. Garwood, Spokane; debts of $41,945.
Jimmie D. and Beverly D. Brewer, Spokane; debts of $33,015.
Jason M. Mancillas, Spokane; debts of $68,661.
Wage-earner petitions
Karen A. Adams, Spokane; debts of $98,458.
Dalila Deleon, Moses Lake; debts of $187,680.
John D. and Cerena M. Schiller, Spokane; debts of $123,016.
Shawna Schimke and Maureen Henning, Moses Lake; debts of $254,491.
Deena R. Allen, Liberty Lake; debts of $205,146.
Municipal and District courts
Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.
Judge Richard M. Leland
Matthew F. Petek, 28; $1,246.50 fine, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.
Cody W. Urban, 25; seven days in jail, third-degree driving with a suspended license.
Kylie R. Pleake, 28; 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.
Michael T. Vanwert, 27; $750 fine, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.
Judge Aimee N. Maurer
Joseph C. Gillespie, 27; $750 fine, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.
Noah A. Christenson, 21; $3,750 fine, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.
Ruben Camacho Nunez, 65; $990.50 fine, one day in jail, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.
Dennis J. Carrasco, 41; one day in jail, third-degree theft.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox
Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.