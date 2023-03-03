Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Rueben A. Hill and Jesse S. Cahill, both of Spokane.

Robert D. Tevlin and Samantha A. De Ocampo, both of Spokane.

Bellu Bellu and Peggy Milne, both of Spokane.

Ashley A. Caesar and Santana R. Santiago, both of Spokane.

Federal court

Bankruptcy petitions

Alyona A. Adjiasmanov, Spokane; debts of $149,463.

Virginia A. L. Sanicolas, Spokane Valley; debts of $76,844.

Edward L. Schwartz, Spokane; debts of $17,541.

Kimberly A. Creighton, Liberty Lake; debts of $182,035.

Diane A. Garwood, Spokane; debts of $41,945.

Jimmie D. and Beverly D. Brewer, Spokane; debts of $33,015.

Jason M. Mancillas, Spokane; debts of $68,661.

Wage-earner petitions

Karen A. Adams, Spokane; debts of $98,458.

Dalila Deleon, Moses Lake; debts of $187,680.

John D. and Cerena M. Schiller, Spokane; debts of $123,016.

Shawna Schimke and Maureen Henning, Moses Lake; debts of $254,491.

Deena R. Allen, Liberty Lake; debts of $205,146.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Richard M. Leland

Matthew F. Petek, 28; $1,246.50 fine, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

Cody W. Urban, 25; seven days in jail, third-degree driving with a suspended license.

Kylie R. Pleake, 28; 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Michael T. Vanwert, 27; $750 fine, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Judge Aimee N. Maurer

Joseph C. Gillespie, 27; $750 fine, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

Noah A. Christenson, 21; $3,750 fine, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Ruben Camacho Nunez, 65; $990.50 fine, one day in jail, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

Dennis J. Carrasco, 41; one day in jail, third-degree theft.