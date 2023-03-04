Gonzaga’s Drew Timme named to 15-player Wooden national ballot

Two days after he was named to the Oscar Robertson Trophy late-season watch list, Gonzaga’s Drew Timme has been added to the Wooden Award National Ballot.

Timme is one of 15 players being considered for the Wooden Award, given annually to the national player of the year.

Entering his final stretch of games in a Gonzaga uniform, Timme is averaging 21.1 points per game and closing in on Frank Burgess’ school scoring record, needing 22 points in Monday’s West Coast Conference Tournament semifinal against Santa Clara or San Francisco to break the school’s career mark.

Along with being considered for the Oscar Robertson and Wooden national awards, Timme is in the running for the Karl Malone Award, given to the top center in college basketball. Timme won the award in 2021 while leading the Zags to the national championship game.

A two-time All-American, Timme has posted career highs in scoring , rebounding (7.4 rpg), assists (3.2 apg) and blocks (0.9). He’s also playing more than 30 minutes per game for the first time in his career.

Other players up for the Wooden Award include North Carolina’s Armando Bacot, Detroit Mercy’s Antoine Davis, Purdue’s Zach Edey, Indiana’s Trayce Jackson-Davis, UCLA’s Jaime Jaquez Jr., Kansas State’s Keyontae Johnson, TCU’s Mike Miles, Iowa’s Kris Murray, Penn State’s Jalen Pickett, Houston’s Marcus Sasser, Kentucky’s Oscar Tshiebwe, Arizona’s Azuolas Tubelis, Kansas’ Jalen Wilson and Miami’s Isaiah Wong.