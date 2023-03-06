Correction
March 6, 2023 Updated Mon., March 6, 2023 at 9:02 p.m.
Incorrect description of how local school district property taxation works
A Monday story about Spokane County property tax collections incorrectly described how local school taxes work in Washington. Revenue collected through school levies is limited to what was directly approved by voters. The amount of money collected isn’t directly correlated to property values.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox
Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.