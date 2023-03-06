On the air
Mon., March 6, 2023
Tuesday’s TV Highlights
Baseball
10:05 a.m.: Spring training: Toronto vs. Pittsburgh MLB
8 p.m.: World Baseball Classic: Cuba vs. Netherlands FS1
Basketball, college men’s
3:30 p.m.: Southland semifinals: McNeese vs. Texas A&M-CC ESPNU
4 p.m.: Northeast championship: Fairleigh Dickinson vs. Merrimack ESPN2
4 p.m.: Horizon championship: Northern Kentucky vs. Cleveland State ESPN
4 p.m.: CAA championship: UNC Wilmington vs. Charleston CBS Sports
5:30 p.m.: Big Sky semifinals: Northern Arizona vs. Montana ESPNU
6 p.m.: WCC championship: Saint Mary’s vs. Gonzaga/USF ESPN
6 p.m.: Summit championship: Oral Roberts vs. North Dakota State/South Dakota State ESPN2
8 p.m.: Big Sky semifinals: Montana State vs. Weber State ESPN2
Basketball, college women’s
9 a.m.: Horizon championship: Cleveland State vs. Green Bay ESPNU
11 a.m.: Summit championship: Omaha vs. South Dakota State ESPNU
1 p.m.: WCC championship: Gonzaga vs. Portland ESPNU
Basketball, NBA
4:30 p.m.: Philadelphia at Minnesota TNT
7 p.m.: Memphis at L.A. Lakers TNT
Hockey, NHL
7 p.m.: Anaheim at Seattle Root
Soccer, men’s club
Noon: UEFA Champions League: Dortmund at Chelsea CBS
3 p.m.: CONCACAF Champions League: Austin at Violette FS1
5 p.m.: CONCACAF Champions League: Philadelphia at Alianza FS1
Tuesday’s Radio Highlights
Basketball, college men’s
6 p.m.: WCC championship: Saint Mary’s vs. Gonzaga/USF 1510-AM
Basketball, college women’s
11 a.m.: Big Sky semifinals: Eastern Washington vs. Northern Arizona 700-AM / 105.3-FM
1 p.m.: WCC championship: Gonzaga vs. Portland 790-AM / 94.1-FM
Sports talk
6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM
