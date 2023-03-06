The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Sports

On the air

Tuesday’s TV Highlights

Baseball

10:05 a.m.: Spring training: Toronto vs. Pittsburgh MLB

8 p.m.: World Baseball Classic: Cuba vs. Netherlands FS1

Basketball, college men’s

3:30 p.m.: Southland semifinals: McNeese vs. Texas A&M-CC ESPNU

4 p.m.: Northeast championship: Fairleigh Dickinson vs. Merrimack ESPN2

4 p.m.: Horizon championship: Northern Kentucky vs. Cleveland State ESPN

4 p.m.: CAA championship: UNC Wilmington vs. Charleston CBS Sports

5:30 p.m.: Big Sky semifinals: Northern Arizona vs. Montana ESPNU

6 p.m.: WCC championship: Saint Mary’s vs. Gonzaga/USF ESPN

6 p.m.: Summit championship: Oral Roberts vs. North Dakota State/South Dakota State ESPN2

8 p.m.: Big Sky semifinals: Montana State vs. Weber State ESPN2

Basketball, college women’s

9 a.m.: Horizon championship: Cleveland State vs. Green Bay ESPNU

11 a.m.: Summit championship: Omaha vs. South Dakota State ESPNU

1 p.m.: WCC championship: Gonzaga vs. Portland ESPNU

Basketball, NBA

4:30 p.m.: Philadelphia at Minnesota TNT

7 p.m.: Memphis at L.A. Lakers TNT

Hockey, NHL

7 p.m.: Anaheim at Seattle Root

Soccer, men’s club

Noon: UEFA Champions League: Dortmund at Chelsea CBS

3 p.m.: CONCACAF Champions League: Austin at Violette FS1

5 p.m.: CONCACAF Champions League: Philadelphia at Alianza FS1

Tuesday’s Radio Highlights

Basketball, college men’s

6 p.m.: WCC championship: Saint Mary’s vs. Gonzaga/USF 1510-AM

Basketball, college women’s

11 a.m.: Big Sky semifinals: Eastern Washington vs. Northern Arizona 700-AM / 105.3-FM

1 p.m.: WCC championship: Gonzaga vs. Portland 790-AM / 94.1-FM

Sports talk

6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM

All events subject to change

