Snow today, but sun possible tomorrow

From staff reports

A fresh cover of snow made for another slippery commute Monday morning.

The Washington State Patrol reported multiple collisions along Interstate 90 on Monday morning, including a cement truck that rolled over into the media and blocked the westbound lanes at about 9 a.m., WSP spokesman Trooper Ryan Senger said. Lanes were reopened about an hour later, he said.

Another vehicle rolled over eastbound on I-90 near Liberty Lake just past Barker Road. There were 22 vehicle collisions between midnight and 10 a.m. up and down the I-90 corridor, Senger said. None of them involved serious injuries.

“When it comes to the sudden and unexpected weather, make sure you plan ahead of time for conditions and don’t be in a hurry,” he said.

In Kootenai County, the Worley-Plummer and Kootenai school districts announced they would close Monday because of poor road conditions.

In Spokane County, the Liberty School District announced a two-hour delay.

The National Weather Service received reports of between a half inch and 3 inches of snow from the Spokane area as of about 8 a.m., said Rachael Sewkes, a weather service meteorologist.

More snow fell south of Spokane, she said. More bands could drop more snow later in the morning, but afternoon precipitation is more likely to fall as rain.

The weather service is forecasting partly sunny or sunny days Tuesday through Thursday in Spokane. More snow is expected across the region on Friday morning, followed by evening rain.

Temperatures will also begin to creep into the low 40s into next weekend in the Spokane area, the weather service reported. The Palouse region could see highs reaching almost 50 degrees by next weekend.