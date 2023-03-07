Difference makers: Anton Watson, Drew Timme guide Gonzaga to blowout win over Saint Mary’s
March 7, 2023 Updated Tue., March 7, 2023 at 9:57 p.m.
DREW TIMME
It was a record-setting night for the senior forward, who scored 14 first-half points as Gonzaga built a comfortable 37-19 lead at halftime. Timme moved past Frank Burgess on GU’s all-time scoring list with a jump hook with 10:17 left in the half. He made 6 of 8 shots in the opening half and added five rebounds and a pair of assists.
Timme’s second-half minutes were limited after he picked up his third and fourth fouls, but he finished with 18 points on 8-of-10 shooting from the floor. He added six rebounds and two assists in 20 minutes of playing time.
ANTON WATSON
The senior forward capped an outstanding tournament performance by filling up the stat sheet again. Watson, playing with confidence after a strong WCC regular season, made an impact on both ends of the court. He scored two baskets shortly after Timme checked out with three fouls in the second half to push Gonzaga’s lead to 48-24.
Watson’s stat line: nine points, 4-of-6 shooting from the floor, 10 rebounds, five assists, one steal, one block, 31 minutes. He left with 4 minutes remaining with a plus 28 in the plus-minus category.
TURNING POINT
Gonzaga wasted little time taking control in the third meeting with the Gaels. Shortly after three scoreless minutes by both teams, the Zags built a double-digit lead with a 9-0 spurt that set the tone for a dominating first half. Timme had back-to-back baskets, Julian Strawther added a layup and Malachi Smith connected in the lane to stretch Gonzaga’s lead to 14-4. The Zags didn’t slow down, taking a 37-19 advantage at half. It only got worse for the Gaels in the second half.
