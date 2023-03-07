Drew Timme passes Frank Burgess, claims Gonzaga career scoring record in first half vs. Saint Mary’s

LAS VEGAS – It was a play nimble-footed Drew Timme has probably made hundreds of times in his four seasons at Gonzaga.

He snagged a pass on the left side of the lane, quickly assessed the defense, took one dribble toward the middle of the paint and smoothly connected on a jump hook in Tuesday’s West Coast Conference Tournament championship game against Saint Mary’s at Orleans Arena.

With this pick and roll basket, Drew Timme is the new scoring king of Gonzaga men’s basketball.



His 2,197 career points have passed Frank Burgess’ 2,196.



Burgess’ record was considered untouchable.



Timme is now No. 1. pic.twitter.com/1fGpTfwF0w — Justin Reed (@JustinReed99) March 8, 2023

Gonzaga fans have witnessed similar plays by Timme throughout his four seasons, but this one was far from ordinary. It will occupy a place in program history as the basket that gave the senior forward 2,198 career points and the top spot alone on GU’s all-time scoring list.

Timme surpassed Frank Burgess, who amassed 2,196 points in three seasons from 1959-61. Jim McPhee, who is third with 2,015 points, is the only other Zag with at least 2,000 career points.

Timme’s first basket was off a nice feed by close friend Anton Watson with 15:18 left in the first half. Timme scored again one minute later with a pretty spin move inside to join Burgess at 2,196 career points.

After a short rest on the bench, Timme returned and hit the jump hook with 10:17 remaining.