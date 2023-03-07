Social Calendar

Dine Out to Feed Spokane – Feed Spokane is a nonprofit that rescues unused food from local restaurants and wholesalers and redistributes it to 30+ nonprofit organizations. During March, visit a partner restaurant or business and a portion of the proceeds will be donated to feed Spokane. Visit feedspokane.org for a complete list of partners and more information. (855) 222-2199.

Jeans and Jewels Gala – The annual auction will benefit Central Valley High School students. The event will feature a large variety of silent and live auction items. Ticket price will include dinner and entertainment from CVHS students. Saturday, 5 p.m. Mirabeau Hotel and Convention Center, 1100 N. Sullivan Road, Spokane Valley. $60. (509) 924-9000.