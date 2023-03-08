17-year-old accused in shooting and robbery at North Side store

Spokane police arrested a 17-year-old boy on suspicion of robbing a North Side convenience story Tuesday evening.

Police were called to Sure Save Grocery, 3039 N. Monroe, around 7 p.m. Tuesday. A store employee saw a person shoplifting and confronted the alleged thief outside , and a fight began, police said. The alleged thief fired a gun , striking the building, police said in a news release.

Based on a suspect description, police arrested a 17-year-old who was walking in the 2200 block of North Ash Street after midnight on Wednesday. He was booked on a count of first-degree robbery.

Lynda Eldred said she heard the gunshot while she was with her great-grandchildren in her home across the street on Frederick Avenue.

“They’re very good people over there,” she said. “It’s weird that it happened.”

Another neighbor, Barbara Kabrick, said the gunshot sounded like it was in her driveway on Euclid Avenue. Within minutes, police had Monroe Street blocked off.

The area surrounding her home has become increasingly dangerous, she said. Gunshots are frequent, she said. In December, her son was attacked at nearby Emerson Park.

“It got better. It’s getting worse again,” she said. “We used to go for walks in the middle of the night, but I don’t feel like it’s safe to go in the day.”