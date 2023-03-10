The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Current Temperature
32°F
Current Conditions
Overcast clouds
View complete weather report
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
News >  Crime/Public Safety

Authorities looking for 29-time felon who’s been wanted since late January

March 10, 2023 Updated Fri., March 10, 2023 at 8:57 p.m.

Cephas Parham (Courtesy of Crime Stoppers of the Inland Northwest )
Cephas Parham (Courtesy of Crime Stoppers of the Inland Northwest )
By Garrett Cabeza garrettc@spokesman.com(509) 459-5135
Cephas Parham (Courtesy of Crime Stoppers of the Inland Northwest )
Cephas Parham (Courtesy of Crime Stoppers of the Inland Northwest )

Authorities are asking for the public’s help locating a 46-year-old man who has a nationwide extradition warrant for escaping from Department of Corrections community custody.

Cephas Parham is a 6-foot-1, 200-pound white man with brown hair and blue eyes, according to a Crime Stoppers of the Inland Northwest news release.

He’s been wanted since Jan. 27. It’s unclear where he was last seen or where he may be now. 

Parham has at least 29 felony convictions, according to a previous Spokesman-Review story.

People with information on Parham’s location are asked to call the Crime Stoppers tip line at (800)-222-8477, or visit p3tips.com. Tipsters do not have to give their name to collect a reward.

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox

Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.

Top stories in Crime/Public Safety