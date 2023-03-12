Get to know No. 5 Washington State women’s Greenville Regional 2 pod for the NCAA Tournament
March 12, 2023 Updated Sun., March 12, 2023 at 9:03 p.m.
(12) Florida Gulf Coast
From: Fort Myers, Florida Coach: Karl Smesko
Conference: Atlantic Sun Bid: Champion (32-3)
NCAA Tournament record: 3-8, eight years
Last in: 2022 Last 10: 10-0
Scoring: Team 78.1 ppg, 55.8 ppg allowed; G Tishara Morehouse 15.9, G Sha Carter 13.9, G Alyza Winston 12.5.
Rebounds: Team 33.4; Carter 6.2, G Sophia Stiles 4.2, G Emma List 3.6.
Assists/turnovers: Team 17.9/12.4; Morehouse 4.6/2.3.
3-pointers: Team .376; Morehouse 75, Winston 65, G Brylee Bartram 60.
(4) Villanova
From: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Coach: Denise Dillon
Conference: Big East Bid: At-large (28-6)
NCAA Tournament record: 9-12, 12 years
Last in: 2022 Last 10: 8-2
Scoring: Team 70.7 ppg, 58.4 ppg allowed; F Maddy Siegrist 28.9, G Lucy Olsen 12.3, G Maddie Burke 7.5.
Rebounds: Team 36.1; Siegrist 9.3, F Christina Dalce 7.8, Olsen 4.0.
Assists/turnovers: Team 16.4/10.0; Olsen 4.4/1.6.
3-pointers: Team .333; Burke 68, Siegrist 50, Olsen 48.
(13) Cleveland State
From: Cleveland, Ohio Coach: Chris Kielsmeier
Conference: Horizon League Bid: Champion (30-4)
NCAA Tournament record: 0-2, two years
Last in: 2010 Last 10: 7-3
Scoring: Team 74.5 ppg, 57.4 ppg allowed; G Destiny Leo 17.7, F Brittni Moore 12.1, F Amele Ngwafang 9.6.
Rebounds: Team 42.1; Ngwafang 7.7, Moore 6.3, G Barbara Zieniewska 4.7.
Assists/turnovers: Team 13.1/15.0; G Deja Williams 2.1/1.2.
3-pointers: Team .350; Leo 87, G Gabrielle Smith 34, Zieniewska 28.
