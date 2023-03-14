Literary Calendar

“Twenty Questions” – Celebration of the release of “Twenty Questions” by Mac Barnett and Christian Robinson. Sunday, 2 p.m. Auntie’s Bookstore, 402 W. Main Ave. Free. (509) 838-0206.

Writers in the Community Poetry Workshop – Three-week poetry workshop led by C.G. Dahlin. Each session will be independent, no requirement to attend all courses. Each session, attendees will leave with at least one new written work. Monday, 5:30-6:45 p.m. Auntie’s Bookstore, 402 W. Main Ave. Free. (509) 838-0206.

Southern Inspired: Author Talk with Celebrity Chef Jernard A. Wells – Chat with celebrity chef Jernard Wells about his newest cookbook “Southern Inspired: More Than 100 Delicious Dishes from My American Table to Yours.” Delicious and inventive recipes that remix the traditional flavors and classic dishes of Southern food and celebrate African-American culinary contributions to tables worldwide. Hosted by the Spokane County Library District. Register at bit.ly/3RZJAr9. Tuesday, 1-2 p.m. Online. Free.

Pageturners Book Club – The Pageturners Book Club is discussing “All You Can Ever Know” by Nicole Chung on the fourth Wednesday of the month. Copies of the book can be picked up at the reference desk. Wednesday, 10:15 a.m.-noon. Coeur d’Alene Library, 702 E. Front Ave., Coeur d’Alene. Free. (208) 769-2315.

Local Author Event with Jackson Graham – Jackson Graham will read selections from his latest book, talk about his writing experiences and have a Q&A with the audience. Book signing afterward. Friday, 6-7 p.m. Well-Read Moose Bookstore, 2048 N. Main St., Coeur d’Alene. Free. (208) 215-2265.

“In Borrowed Shoes” by Diane Sherman – Celebrate and discuss the release of “In Borrowed Shoes” by Diane Sherman. Register at bit.ly/3SDFNQz. Friday, 7 p.m. Auntie’s Bookstore, 402 W. Main Ave. Free. (509) 838-0206.

Tolkien Reading Day – A celebration of the life and works of JRR Tolkien. This event involves listening to a panel of readers who will read selections from Tolkien’s Second Age. Context will be provided so audience members who haven’t read the source material will still be able to follow. Time will be set aside for Q&A and discussion of Tolkien and his work will follow. To request accommodations, call the library at (509) 444-5308. Saturday, 2-3:30 p.m. Liberty Library, 402 S. Pittsburg.