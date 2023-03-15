Home Calendar

Arts/Crafts

Just Add Color: Adult Coloring Program – Coloring program every second and fourth Monday of the month. Monday, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Coeur d’Alene Library, 702 E. Front Ave., Coeur d’Alene. Free. (208) 769-2315.

Community Sew-In – Join with your current quilting project to socialize and get advice. Bring your sewing machine (or your hand work) fabric and extension cord. Thursday, noon-3 p.m. Coeur d’Alene Library, 702 E. Front Ave., Coeur d’Alene. Free. (208) 769-2315.

Yarny Goodness – Bring your project and get rejuvenated with other skilled hand creators to crochet or knit, learn a brand new craft, or practice some not so easy patterns. Thursday, noon-1:30 p.m. Coeur d’Alene Library, 702 E. Front Ave., Coeur d’Alene. Free. (208) 769-2315.

62nd Gem, Mineral and Jewelry Show – More than 40 dealers selling jewelry, crystals, minerals, gems, fossils, and lapidary supplies. Also features display cases, faceting demonstrations, children’s activities and hourly door prizes. For more information, visit bit.ly/40axDli. Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. and Sunday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Spokane County Fair and Expo Center, 404 N. Havana St., Spokane Valley. $8/general admission; $7/military and seniors over 65.

Classes/Workshops

Youth Beginner Pottery with Alydia Grover – In this youth pottery course, students will learn how to make pinch pots, coil pots and gain the basic knowledge of throwing pots on the wheel. For ages 7-11. Saturdays, 10:30-12:30 p.m. Register at bit.ly/3KKwWL2. Emerge, 119 N. Second St., Coeur d’Alene. $165. (208) 930-1876.

Classic Italic Calligraphy – Learn Italic calligraphy with Shelby Barrentine. This five-week class is held Tuesdays, 1-4 p.m. Through April 4. Open to beginning and experienced participants. For information about registration and supplies, email Shelby at sjbarrentine@hotmail.com. Spokane Art Supply, 1303 N. Monroe St. $55. (509) 327-6628.

Rabbit Vase with Collista Krebs – Come and hand build a rascally rabbit vase to hold your flowers. Participants will use the slab and coil methods. For ages 12 and older. Register at bit.ly/3L5cNiS. Sunday, 10 a.m.-noon. Spokane Art School, 503 E. 2nd Ave. $54. (509) 325-1500.

Yoga for You – Yoga program for adults featuring a blend of stretching, strengthening, balance work and relaxation. Led by Gerry Bryak. Monday, 10-11 a.m. Coeur d’Alene Library, 702 E. Front Ave., Coeur d’Alene. Free. (208) 769-2315.

Creativebug: Foundational Figure Drawing – Learn to draw the human figure using charcoal pencil in video classes taught by art tutor, David Tenorio. Participants watch the class videos on their own time and then meet up online. Basic supplies will be provided. Register at bit.ly/3l99f46. Tuesday, 7-8 p.m. Online. Free.

Medicare Workshop – Learn about the basic parts of Medicare and the basic choices for coverage. Register at bit.ly/3ZT2lit. Tuesday, 1:30-2:30 p.m. Coeur d’Alene Library, 702 E. Front Ave., Coeur d’Alene. Free. (208) 769-2315.

Medicare: Getting Started – This class is for anyone new to Medicare and those wanting a refresher. Covering parts A, B, C and D and go over your Medicare benefits and options, including a comparison of Medicare Advantage plans and Medigaps. Register at bit.ly/3IwESOA. Tuesday, 6-7:30 p.m. Otis Orchards Library, 22324 E. Wellesley Ave., Otis Orchards. Free. (509) 893-8390.

Working Families Tax Credit Application Assistance – Get help with your application for the Washington State Working Families Tax Credit. Bring a digital or hard copy of your Federal Income Tax return for 2022, your Washington state ID/driver’s license and your Social Security number or Individual Taxpayer Identification number. Register at bit.ly/3I0FU3L. Wednesday, 9:30 a.m.-noon. North Spokane Library, 44 E. Hawthorne Road. Free. (509) 893-8350.

Genealogy for Beginners – Learn the basics of researching to get results and discover useful websites and databases to find family histories. Adults. Wednesday, 10-11:30 a.m. Deer Park Library, 208 S. Forest Ave., Deer Park. Free. (509) 893-8300.

ESL Cafe: a Cup of Conversation – Practice speaking and listening skills over a warm drink. A trained tutor from the Literacy Project of North Idaho will join weekly to help support your learning as we start a cup of conversation. Thursdays, 10-11:30 a.m. Register at bit.ly/3k6D3yo. Coeur d’Alene Library, 702 E. Front Ave., Coeur d’Alene. Free. (208) 769-2315.

“Make Your Own” Pendleton Bear – This workshop is a two-hour, hands-on project in that participants are provided a preconstructed Pendleton Bear that sits approximately 16 inches tall. For ages 8 and older. Saturday, 1-3 p.m. 37914 S Nukwalqw Road, Worley. $75. (208) 769-2464.

Pine Needle Basket Making – Learn to create a small basket from local ponderosa pine needles and take home your creation. Register at bit.ly/3ZePyam. Saturday, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Emerge, 119 N. Second St., Coeur d’Alene. $75. (208) 930-1876.

Sip n Paint with Adam Roth – Enjoy a glass of wine while Adam Roth walks you through a step by step painting. Enroll by Friday, 4 p.m. Register at bit.ly/3mg7rHk. Saturday, 6-8 p.m. Emerge, 119 N. Second St., Coeur d’Alene. $40. (208) 930-1876.

Home/Garden

March Feature: Berry Mastery Series – Learn how to plan what varieties of berries you want to grow. Classes include what you will need, how to prune, spraying and fertilizing, advice on how to get the most produce from your berries, harvesting techniques plus canning and freezing tips. Saturdays in March, 2-3 p.m. Ritter’s Garden and Gifts, 10120 N. Division St. $10. (509) 467-5258.

Favorite Spring Blooming Trees – Discuss with nursery experts on what their favorite spring blooming trees for Spokane are, how to take care of them and why they are such a good fit for our city. Wednesday, 4-5 p.m. Ritter’s Garden and Gifts, 10120 N. Division St. $10. (509) 467-5258.

Propagating Plants from Seeds and Cuttings – Master Gardener Steve Nokes shares ways to propagate seeds with or without a greenhouse and ways to propagate plants using cuttings. Wednesday, 6:30-7:30 p.m. North Spokane Library, 44 E. Hawthorne Road. Free. (509) 893-8350.

Effective Composting – Learn about all different type of composting methods. Wednesday, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Shadle Park Library, 2111 W. Wellesley Ave. Free. (509) 444-5390.