Library, city host Water Wise workshops

From staff reports

The Spokane Public Library is partnering with the Spokane Water Department to host weekly Water Wise workshops at 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays through May 10.

“Water consumption in our community increases by 300% in the summer season and the majority of that water is used on landscapes. This huge increase also comes at a time when the Spokane River needs the water it receives from our aquifer the most,” said Spokane Water Conservation Program Manager Kristen Zimmer in a news release. “Water Wise Spokane is hosting a series of workshops so you can learn water-wise landscaping principles to ensure the future availability of one of our most precious resources – and saves money at the same time.”

All workshops, except the final one, will be at Shadle Park Library, 2111 W. Wellesley Ave. The May 10 workshop will be at the South Hill Library, 3324 S. Perry St.

The following topics will be discussed.

March 15: The Wonderful World of Native Plants

March 22: Effective Composting

March 29: Building Rain Barrels

April 5: Water Wise Plants and Trees

April 12: Controlling your Irrigation Controller

April 19: Installing a Drip Irrigation System

April 26: Defend your Home from Fires

May 3: SpokaneScape: A City Water Rebate Program

May 10: SpokaneScape: A City Water Rebate Program (South Hill Location)

The workshops are free; no registration is required.

For more information, please visit WaterWiseSpokane.org or call (509) 625-7800.