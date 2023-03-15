The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

On the Air

March 15, 2023 Updated Wed., March 15, 2023 at 3:10 p.m.

Thursday’s TV Highlights

Baseball

10:05 a.m.: Spring training: Houston vs. St. Louis MLB

1:10 p.m.: Spring training: L.A. Dodgers vs. Milwaukee MLB

4 p.m.: NCAA: Ole Miss vs. Vanderbilt ESPNU

6:05 p.m.: Spring training: Texas vs. L.A. Dodgers MLB

Basketball, college men’s, NCAA Tournament

9:15 a.m.: West Virginia vs. Maryland CBS

9:40 a.m.: Furman vs. Virginia TruTV

10:40 a.m.: Utah State vs. Missouri TNT

11 a.m.: Howard vs. Kansas TBS

11:45 a.m.: Texas A&M-Corpus Christi vs. Alabama CBS

12:10 p.m.: Charleston vs. San Diego State TruTV

1:10 p.m.: Princeton vs. Arizona TNT

1:30 p.m.: Illinois vs. Arkansas TBS

3:50 p.m.: Auburn vs. Iowa TNT

4:10 p.m.: Oral Roberts vs. Duke CBS

4:25 p.m.: Colgate vs. Texas TBS

4:35 p.m.: Boise State vs. Northwestern TruTV

6:20 p.m.: Northern Kentucky vs. Houston TNT

6:40 p.m.: Louisiana vs. Tennessee CBS

6:55 p.m.: Penn State vs. Texas A&M TBS

7:05 p.m.: UNC Asheville vs. UCLA TruTV

Basketball, college women’s, NCAA Tournament

4 p.m.: St. John’s vs. Purdue ESPN2

6 p.m.: Monmouth vs. Tennessee Tech ESPN2

Basketball, NBA

7 p.m.: Orlando at Phoenix NBATV

Golf, men’s, PGA Tour

11 a.m.: Valspar Championship Golf

Golf, women’s, Ladies European Tour

10 p.m.: Aramco Team Series Golf

Hockey, NHL

7:30 p.m.: Seattle at San Jose Root

Soccer, men’s, CONCACAF Champions League

5 p.m.: Tauro vs. Leon FS1

7:15 p.m.: Motagua vs. Pachuca FS1

Thursday’s Radio Highlights

Basketball, college men’s, NCAA Tournament

9:15 a.m.: West Virginia vs. Maryland 700-AM / 105.3-FM

1:10 p.m.: Princeton vs. Arizona 700-AM / 105.3-FM

4:10 p.m.: Oral Roberts vs. Duke 700-AM / 105.3-FM

6:55 p.m.: Penn State vs. Texas A&M 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Sports talk

6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM

All events subject to change

