On the Air
March 15, 2023 Updated Wed., March 15, 2023 at 3:10 p.m.
Thursday’s TV Highlights
Baseball
10:05 a.m.: Spring training: Houston vs. St. Louis MLB
1:10 p.m.: Spring training: L.A. Dodgers vs. Milwaukee MLB
4 p.m.: NCAA: Ole Miss vs. Vanderbilt ESPNU
6:05 p.m.: Spring training: Texas vs. L.A. Dodgers MLB
Basketball, college men’s, NCAA Tournament
9:15 a.m.: West Virginia vs. Maryland CBS
9:40 a.m.: Furman vs. Virginia TruTV
10:40 a.m.: Utah State vs. Missouri TNT
11 a.m.: Howard vs. Kansas TBS
11:45 a.m.: Texas A&M-Corpus Christi vs. Alabama CBS
12:10 p.m.: Charleston vs. San Diego State TruTV
1:10 p.m.: Princeton vs. Arizona TNT
1:30 p.m.: Illinois vs. Arkansas TBS
3:50 p.m.: Auburn vs. Iowa TNT
4:10 p.m.: Oral Roberts vs. Duke CBS
4:25 p.m.: Colgate vs. Texas TBS
4:35 p.m.: Boise State vs. Northwestern TruTV
6:20 p.m.: Northern Kentucky vs. Houston TNT
6:40 p.m.: Louisiana vs. Tennessee CBS
6:55 p.m.: Penn State vs. Texas A&M TBS
7:05 p.m.: UNC Asheville vs. UCLA TruTV
Basketball, college women’s, NCAA Tournament
4 p.m.: St. John’s vs. Purdue ESPN2
6 p.m.: Monmouth vs. Tennessee Tech ESPN2
Basketball, NBA
7 p.m.: Orlando at Phoenix NBATV
Golf, men’s, PGA Tour
11 a.m.: Valspar Championship Golf
Golf, women’s, Ladies European Tour
10 p.m.: Aramco Team Series Golf
Hockey, NHL
7:30 p.m.: Seattle at San Jose Root
Soccer, men’s, CONCACAF Champions League
5 p.m.: Tauro vs. Leon FS1
7:15 p.m.: Motagua vs. Pachuca FS1
Thursday’s Radio Highlights
Basketball, college men’s, NCAA Tournament
9:15 a.m.: West Virginia vs. Maryland 700-AM / 105.3-FM
1:10 p.m.: Princeton vs. Arizona 700-AM / 105.3-FM
4:10 p.m.: Oral Roberts vs. Duke 700-AM / 105.3-FM
6:55 p.m.: Penn State vs. Texas A&M 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Sports talk
6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM
All events subject to change
