U.S. factory output increases

Output at U.S. factories increased unexpectedly in February for a second month, representing a respite for a manufacturing sector that has been sluggish amid rising economic uncertainty.

The 0.1% gain in factory production last month followed an upwardly revised 1.3% advance in January, according to Federal Reserve data released Friday. Including mining and utilities, total industrial output was unchanged in February.

The median forecast in a Bloomberg survey of economists called for manufacturing production to decline 0.3% and for total output to rise 0.2%.

Ford recalls sedans for brakes

Ford is recalling about 1.28 million Fusion and Lincoln MKZ sedans over concerns that collapsed fluid hoses might slow the rate of deceleration when braking, increasing the risk of an accident.

The recall covers about 1,167,000 Fusions and almost 113,000 Lincoln MKZs made between 2013 and 2018, about 2% of which are affected by the braking issue, according to a recall document made public by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Owners of the affected vehicles are to be notified by mail from mid- to late April and instructed to find a Ford or Lincoln dealer for repairs, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

From wire reports