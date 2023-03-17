Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Gregory M. Gormley and Danica C. Beschta, both of Spokane Valley.

Triston M. Miller and Kelsi N. Spring, both of Spokane Valley.

Mark H. Rodriguez and Elissa V. Eng, both of Issaquah.

Daniel S. Sisk, of Spokane, and Christin A. Ingersoll, of Spokane Valley.

Samuel I. Betts, of Spokane Valley, and Sarah A. S. Jackson, of Cheney.

Patrick R. Fulton and Katrina L. Bishop, both of Spokane.

Michael S. Snider and Tara R. Snider, both of Spokane Valley.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Carlette R. Thompson, 33; 20 days in jail, first-degree trespassing.