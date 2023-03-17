Washington records
March 17, 2023 Updated Fri., March 17, 2023 at 10:54 p.m.
Spokane County
Marriage licenses
Gregory M. Gormley and Danica C. Beschta, both of Spokane Valley.
Triston M. Miller and Kelsi N. Spring, both of Spokane Valley.
Mark H. Rodriguez and Elissa V. Eng, both of Issaquah.
Daniel S. Sisk, of Spokane, and Christin A. Ingersoll, of Spokane Valley.
Samuel I. Betts, of Spokane Valley, and Sarah A. S. Jackson, of Cheney.
Patrick R. Fulton and Katrina L. Bishop, both of Spokane.
Michael S. Snider and Tara R. Snider, both of Spokane Valley.
Municipal and District courts
Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.
Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan
Carlette R. Thompson, 33; 20 days in jail, first-degree trespassing.
