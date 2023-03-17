The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Current Temperature
35°F
Current Conditions
Clear sky
View complete weather report
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
News >  Crime/Public Safety

Washington records

March 17, 2023 Updated Fri., March 17, 2023 at 10:54 p.m.

By Allyssa Dotson allyssad@spokesman.com(509) 459-5583

Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Gregory M. Gormley and Danica C. Beschta, both of Spokane Valley.

Triston M. Miller and Kelsi N. Spring, both of Spokane Valley.

Mark H. Rodriguez and Elissa V. Eng, both of Issaquah.

Daniel S. Sisk, of Spokane, and Christin A. Ingersoll, of Spokane Valley.

Samuel I. Betts, of Spokane Valley, and Sarah A. S. Jackson, of Cheney.

Patrick R. Fulton and Katrina L. Bishop, both of Spokane.

Michael S. Snider and Tara R. Snider, both of Spokane Valley.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Carlette R. Thompson, 33; 20 days in jail, first-degree trespassing.

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox

Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.

Top stories in Crime/Public Safety