March 19, 2023 Updated Sun., March 19, 2023 at 3:09 p.m.
Monday’s TV Highlights
Baseball
10:05 a.m.: Spring training: Miami vs. St. Louis MLB
4 p.m.: WBC: Mexico vs. Japan FS1
Basketball, college women’s, NCAA Tournament
1 p.m.: North Carolina vs. Ohio State ESPN
3 p.m.: Toledo vs. Tennessee ESPN2
4 p.m.: Florida Gulf Coast vs. Villanova ESPNU
4 p.m.: Louisville vs. Texas ESPN
5 p.m.: Miami vs. Indiana ESPN2
6 p.m.: Baylor vs. UConn ESPN
6 p.m.: Colorado vs. Duke ESPNU
7 p.m.: Oklahoma vs. UCLA ESPN2
Basketball, NBA
5 p.m.: Dallas at Memphis NBATV
Hockey, NHL
4 p.m.: Florida at Detroit NHL
Monday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, MLB spring training
1 p.m.: Seattle vs. Milwaukee 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Sports talk
6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM
All events subject to change
