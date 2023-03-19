The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Current Temperature
41°F
Current Conditions
Scattered clouds
View complete weather report
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Sports

On the Air

March 19, 2023 Updated Sun., March 19, 2023 at 3:09 p.m.

Monday’s TV Highlights

Baseball

10:05 a.m.: Spring training: Miami vs. St. Louis MLB

4 p.m.: WBC: Mexico vs. Japan FS1

Basketball, college women’s, NCAA Tournament

1 p.m.: North Carolina vs. Ohio State ESPN

3 p.m.: Toledo vs. Tennessee ESPN2

4 p.m.: Florida Gulf Coast vs. Villanova ESPNU

4 p.m.: Louisville vs. Texas ESPN

5 p.m.: Miami vs. Indiana ESPN2

6 p.m.: Baylor vs. UConn ESPN

6 p.m.: Colorado vs. Duke ESPNU

7 p.m.: Oklahoma vs. UCLA ESPN2

Basketball, NBA

5 p.m.: Dallas at Memphis NBATV

Hockey, NHL

4 p.m.: Florida at Detroit NHL

Monday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, MLB spring training

1 p.m.: Seattle vs. Milwaukee 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Sports talk

6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM

All events subject to change

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the sports newsletter

Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.

Top stories in Sports