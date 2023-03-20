On the air
Mon., March 20, 2023
Tuesday’s TV Highlights
Baseball, MLB spring training
10:05 a.m.: Detroit vs. N.Y. Yankees MLB
Baseball, World Baseball Classic
4 p.m.: Championship: United States vs. Mexico/Japan FS1
Basketball, college men’s, tournaments
4 p.m.: NIT: North Texas at Oklahoma State ESPN
4 p.m.: CBI: Southern Utah vs. Eastern Kentucky ESPN2
6 p.m.: NIT: Wisconsin at Oregon ESPN
6 p.m.: CBI: Radford vs. Charlotte ESPN2
Basketball, NBA
4:30 p.m.: Cleveland at Brooklyn NBA
7 p.m.: Boston at Sacramento NBA
Hockey, NHL
5:30 p.m.: Seattle at Dallas Root
Tuesday’s Radio Highlights
Sports talk
6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM
All events subject to change.
