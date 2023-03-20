The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Current Temperature
36°F
Current Conditions
Clear sky
View complete weather report
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Sports

On the air

Tuesday’s TV Highlights

Baseball, MLB spring training

10:05 a.m.: Detroit vs. N.Y. Yankees MLB

Baseball, World Baseball Classic

4 p.m.: Championship: United States vs. Mexico/Japan FS1

Basketball, college men’s, tournaments

4 p.m.: NIT: North Texas at Oklahoma State ESPN

4 p.m.: CBI: Southern Utah vs. Eastern Kentucky ESPN2

6 p.m.: NIT: Wisconsin at Oregon ESPN

6 p.m.: CBI: Radford vs. Charlotte ESPN2

Basketball, NBA

4:30 p.m.: Cleveland at Brooklyn NBA

7 p.m.: Boston at Sacramento NBA

Hockey, NHL

5:30 p.m.: Seattle at Dallas Root

Tuesday’s Radio Highlights

Sports talk

6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM

All events subject to change.

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the sports newsletter

Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.

Top stories in Sports