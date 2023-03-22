The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Sports >  High school sports

Prep roundup: Abby Watkins paces University softball; Zach Olson’s goal lifts Ridgeline soccer over LC

March 22, 2023 Updated Wed., March 22, 2023 at 11:16 p.m.

By Dave Nichols daven@spokesman.com(509) 459-5441

From staff reports

Roundup of Wednesday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and Northeast A.

Softball GSL 4A/3A

University 23, Ridgeline 1: Abby Watkins went 5 for 5 with five RBIs and a triple and the visiting Titans (2-0, 2-0) beat the Falcons (0-2, 0-2). Maliyah Mann went 3 for 3 with three RBIs for University.

Central Valley 20, North Central 6: Molly McGovern had two hits and three RBIs, and the Bears (2-1, 2-0) beat the visiting Wolfpack (0-2, 0-2).

Cheney 17, Ferris 3: Sedona Erickson went 2 for 4 with two RBIs and the Blackhawks (1-3, 1-1) beat the visiting Saxons (0-2, 0-2). Emma Larue and Donyelle Strauss led Ferris with two hits apiece.

Mt. Spokane 18, Gonzaga Prep 6: Whitney Browning had a three-run home run and scored four times, and the visiting Wildcats (2-1, 2-0) beat the Bullpups (1-1, 1-1). Emma De Leon went 4 for 4 and scored three times for Gonzaga Prep.

Mead 27, Lewis and Clark 19: Charlie Stern hit two home runs, and the visiting Panthers (2-0, 2-2) beat the Tigers (0-2, 0-2). Chelsie Quintanilla homered for LC.

NEA

Medical Lake 8, Newport 6: Layla Armes went 2 for 4 and drove in two runs, and the visiting Cardinals (4-1, 1-0) beat the Grizzlies (2-1, 0-1). Ashlyn McLeslie went 2 for 2 with two runs for Newport.

Colville 10, Freeman 0: Maddy Sumner allowed one hit and the Crimson Hawks (1-2, 1-0) beat the visiting Scotties (1-2, 0-2) in five innings. 

Riverside 15, Lakeside 2: Emma Oergel had four hits with two doubles and the visiting Rams (1-0, 1-0) beat the Eagles (0-1, 0-1) in five innings. Bailey Holtorf and Tambre Hill led Lakeside with two hits apiece.

Nonleague

Deer Park 14, East Valley 1: Miah Weaver scored twice, knocked in three and stole a base, and the Stags (3-0) beat the Knights (0-2). Brooklyn Dryden had two hits, three runs and three RBIs for Deer Park.

Boys soccer

Nonleague

Ferris 1, North Central 0 (SO): Orion Munter scored the winner in a shootout and the Saxons (4-0) beat the visiting Wolfpack (1-3). Luke Nease made 10 saves for Ferris.

Pullman 6, Gonzaga Prep 1: Lukas Wexler led five players with goals and the visiting Greyhounds (4-1) beat the Bullpups (3-3). Ryan Thompson scored for G-Prep.

Ridgeline 1, Lewis and Clark 0: Zach Olson scored in the 35th minute and the Falcons (2-1-0) beat the visiting Tigers (4-1-0).

Baseball

Chewelah 7, Freeman 4 (8): Dekota Acosta hit a run-scoring double in a four-run eighth inning and the visiting Cougars (3-1) beat the Scotties (3-1) in a nonleague game. Clay Jeanneret and Shade Krausz had three hits apiece for Chewelah. Kam Claunch led Freeman with two RBIs.

Girls tennis

Colville 3, Deer Park 2: At DP. No. 1 singles- Ava Van Veen (DP) def. Payton Abrams (Col), 6-1, 6-0. No. 1 doubles- Hadlee Seemann/Dustie Palm-Lopata (Col) def. Elayna Shupe/Sawyer Barton (DP), 6-0, 6-1.

Riverside 4, Medical Lake 1: At Riverside. No. 1 singles- Isabelle Rhoades (ML) def. Kaylie Johnson (Riv), 6-0, 6-1. No. 1 doubles- Baldwin/Tobaben (Riv) def. Barnes/Martinez-Soltaro (ML), 6-0, 6-1.

Boys tennis

Medical Lake 3, Riverside 2: At Riverside. No. 1 singles- Pablo Iza (Riv) def. Josh Burt (ML), 2-6, 6-2, 6-4. No. 1 doubles- Thomas/Trochta (Riv) def. Rector/Satko (ML), 6-4, 6-2.

Freeman 4, Shadle Park 3: At SP. No. 1 Singles – Benson Plaster (SP) def. Jack Schneder (Fre) 6-2, 6-3. No. 1 Doubles- Garrett Baumgartner/Josiah Kahn (Fre) def. Zach Pugh/Jamie Potter (SP) 7-5, 1-6, 7-5.

