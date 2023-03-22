Reader photo: The thaw continues
Wed., March 22, 2023
“The Ice melts, the Mallards appear,” writes photographer Angela Marie Slotten who took this photo near Hauser Lake. “Most all breeds of ducks can be traced back to the Mallard. Females pick their mates based on ‘dancing’ ability and attractiveness of feathers. They are super social animals coming together in ‘paddlings’ and even having regional accents.”
