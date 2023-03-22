Reader photo: The thaw continues

“The Ice melts, the Mallards appear,” writes photographer Angela Marie Slotten who took this photo near Hauser Lake. “Most all breeds of ducks can be traced back to the Mallard. Females pick their mates based on ‘dancing’ ability and attractiveness of feathers. They are super social animals coming together in ‘paddlings’ and even having regional accents.”

Web extra: Submit your own outdoors-related photographs for a chance to be published in our weekly print edition and browse our archive of past reader submissions online at spokesman.com/outdoors.