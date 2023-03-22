Spokane County

Marriage licenses

James R. Clough and Kalona K. Cormier, both of Spokane Valley.

Joshua J. Wallgren and Margaret E. Walser, both of Spokane.

George R. M. Whaley and Kayla M. Main, both of Spokane.

Dareon R. Jenkins and Kacie M. Pierce, both of Spokane.

Frank M. Reisenauer and Clariz P. Supanga, both of Spokane.

Tyler R. Bash and Megan K. Grob, both of Spokane Valley.

Phillip M. Magill and Annalee Kelley, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Harlan Douglas Trust v. Lori Keogan, restitution of premises.

iRE LLC v. Jael Mateos, restitution of premises.

Perrine Chelan LLC v. Sierra L. Pierce, restitution of premises.

Brent E. Burris v. Ed Johnson, restitution of premises.

Daniel English v. Amanda N. Granstrom, money claimed owed.

Interstate Concrete and Asphalt Co. v. Ben Peterson Construction, money claimed owed.

Moland Management Company v. Ana Lara, restitution of premises.

American Express National Bank v. Ronald Hannes, money claimed owed.

Guenther Property Management v. Vincent J. Samuels, restitution of premises.

Derrick and Deborah Olson v. DAO Holdings LLC, et al., complaint for breach of warranties in stator warranty deed, negligent representation and breach of contract.

Roshawn Randall, Bad Dawg, Inc. v. FedEx Ground Package System, Inc., complaint.

Nicole Brough v. Parkside Subs, LLC, class action complaint for unpaid and wrongfully withheld wages.

Kam and Andrea Kwong v. Eric Ziessler, complaint for damages.

Allen Martin v. Jackson and Barry Sather, complaint for damages.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Currell, Cynthia J. and Robert L.

Carter, Madison Q. and Nelson, Thomas J.

Frank, Chelsea M. and Donald S.

Sanchez, Rachel R. and Bates, Jeremiah

Green, Zarred and Madison, Brandon J.

Puckett, Timothy and Jill

Njunge, Teresa and Kuria, Joseph

Delano, Marisa N. and Leval R.

Hamacher, Eugene C. and Jeanne M.

Hedges, Kristin and Goble, Samuel

Criminal sentencings

Judge Raymond F. Clary

Darek L. Swofford, 33; 24 months in treatment-based alternative program, after pleading guilty to possession of a stolen motor vehicle and attempt to elude a police vehicle.

Marshaun D. King, also known as Marshaun E. King and Marcus D. King, 42; 25.5 months in treatment-based alternative program, after pleading guilty to third-degree domestic assault.

Judge Rachelle E. Anderson

Ronald L. Ricci, also known as Junior L. Ricci, 33; 60 months in prison, after pleading guilty to first-degree theft, second-degree burglary, third-degree malicious mischief, second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm and attempt to elude a police vehicle.

Devon R. Wilson, also known as Devin R. Wilson, 29; 19 months in a prison-based alternative program, after pleading guilty to residential burglary.

Trenton D. Demoor, 28; $2,017.46 in restitution, 240 months in prison, 18 months of probation, after pleading guilty to vehicular homicide and possession of a stolen motor vehicle.

Jimmy J. Blackburn, 39; 67 months in prison, 18 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree assault and second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

Judge Maryann C. Moreno

Ian J. Anderson, 44; 291 days in jail with credit given for 291 days served, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to two counts of criminal mischief, fourth-degree domestic assault and hit and run of an attended vehicle.

Ethan P. Hall, 32; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 12 months of probation, after being found guilty of two counts of fourth-degree domestic assault.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

David L. Morse, 40; 125 days in jail with credit given for 125 days served, after pleading guilt to criminal mischief.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Mary C. Logan

David B. Castro, 24; eight days in jail, false statement to a public servant.

Bailey E. Centorbi, 24; eight days in jail, third-degree theft.

Trista M. Fryer, 39; $750 fine, one day in jail, reckless driving.

Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck

Justin T. Mendez, 28; one day in jail, driving while intoxicated.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Michael J. M. Robinson, 30; one day in jail, driving while intoxicated.

Christopher A. L. Rowe, 23; 56 days in jail, fourth-degree assault.

Bradley A. Sweat, 33; 16 days in jail, interfering with pedestrian traffic.

Chase A. Wells, 32; 15 days in jail, disorderly conduct.