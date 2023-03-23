Achievements

Harris Kahler of Spokane has been named to the fall dean’s list at Montclair State University in Montclair, New Jersey, requiring a minimum GPA of 3.5.

Elizabeth Seefeldt of Spokane has been named to the fall dean’s list at John Carroll University in University Heights, Ohio, requiring a minimum GPA of 3.5 and at least 12 credit hours.

Colten Vincent of Nine Mile Falls has been named to the fall dean’s list at Rochester Institute of Technology in Rochester, New York, requiring a minimum GPA of 3.4 and at least 12 credit hours.

Katie Kenlein of Spokane has been named to the fall dean’s list at Grove City College in Grove City, Pennsylvania, requiring a minimum GPA of 3.4.

Troy Brunner of Spokane has been named to the fall dean’s list at Champlain College in Burlington, Vermont, requiring a minimum GPA of 3.5.

Emma Selle of Spokane has been named to the fall dean’s list at Elmhurst University in Elmhurst, Illinois, requiring a minimum GPA of 3.75.

Stephanie Hyta of Spokane has been named to the fall dean’s list at DePauw University in Greencastle, Indiana, requiring a minimum GPA of 3.5.

James Gunn of Spokane has been named to the fall dean’s list at Tufts University in Medford, Massachusetts, requiring a minimum GPA of 3.4.

Madeline Heissenbuttel of Spokane has been named to the fall president’s list at the University of Wyoming in Laramie, Wyoming, requiring a minimum GPA of 4.0 and at least 12 credit hours.

Shiloh Bergman of Clayton, Wash., has been named to the fall dean’s list at Coastal California University in Conway South Carolina, requiring a minimum GPA of 3.5.

Max Liu of Spokane has been named to the fall dean’s list at Rochester Institute of Technology in Rochester, New York, requiring a minimum GPA of 3.4 and at least 12 credit hours.

Dray White of Valleyford has been named to the fall dean’s list at Palmer College of Chiropractic in Davenport, Iowa, requiring a minimum GPA of 3.5.

Mackenzie Strom of Newman Lake has been named to the fall dean’s list at Champlain College in Burlington, Vermont, requiring a minimum GPA of 3.5.

Terrell Strain of Spokane has been named to the fall president’s list at Champlain College in Burlington, Vermont, requiring a GPA of 4.0.

Tryston Schmitt of Nine Mile Falls has been named to the fall faculty honors list at Georgia Tech in Atlanta, requiring a GPA of 4.0.

Abby Ruffcorn of Spokane has been named to the fall dean’s list at Abilene Christian University in Abilene, Texas, requiring a minimum GPA of 3.6 and at least 12 credit hours

Michael Pina Gomez of Spokane has been named to the fall trustee’s list at Champlain College in Burlington, Vermont, requiring a GPA of 4.0 for two or more consecutive semesters.

Christopher Robinson of Spokane has graduated from the Palmer College of Chiropractic in Davenport, Iowa in college’s February commencement with a Doctor of Chiropractic.

The following area students have been named to the fall dean’s at the University of Maryland Global Campus’s list, requiring a minimum GPA of 3.5 and a minimum of six credit hours: Melissa Arrendondo, Lacie Clark and Lucas Hartsuff all of Airway Heights, Allen Andrew, Jonathan Hernandez and Marissa Hernandez all of Cheney, Brandon Farber, Dakota Griffis, Carrie Ontiveros and Travis Rathe all of Spokane, Ariel Hawkins of Fairchild AFB and Nicholas Rupiper of Medical Lake.

The following area students have been named to the fall dean’s list at Biola University in La Mirada, California, requiring a minimum GPA of 3.6 and at least 12 credit hours: Anna Boyer and Gracee Ziegler both of Colbert, Brooke Fager, Jonathon Ganji, Sara Haney, Jordan Rabe and Mackenzie Sandberg all of Spokane, Charlotte McKinley, Megan Schnell and Macie Ugrin-Smith all of Spokane Valley.

The following area students have graduated from Georgia Tech in Atlanta in the college’s December commencement: Tyler Cannon of Medical Lake, Tye Morrison of Mead, Andrew Schulz of Pullman and Michael McNinch and Mallory Pahl, both of Spokane.