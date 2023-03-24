The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Sports

On the Air

March 24, 2023 Updated Fri., March 24, 2023 at 4:54 p.m.

Saturday’s TV highlights

Auto racing

8:30 a.m.: NASCAR Cup: EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix (Qualifying) FS1

10 a.m.: Formula E: Sao Paulo E-Prix CBS

10:30 a.m.: NASCAR Truck Series: XPEL 225 FS1

2 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity: Pit Boss 250 FS

Baseball, college

9 a.m.: Texas A&M at Tennessee ESPN2

Baseball, MLB spring training

10:05 a.m.: N.Y. Yankees vs. Philadelphia MLB

1:10 p.m.: Arizona vs. Seattle MLB / Root+

6:40 p.m.: Cleveland vs. Colorado MLB

Basketball, college men’s, Division II Tournament

Noon: West Liberty vs. Nova Southeastern CBS

Basketball, college men’s, NCAA Tournament

3:09 p.m.: Florida Atlantic vs. Kansas State TBS

5:49 p.m.: Gonzaga vs. Connecticut TBS

Basketball, college women’s, NCAA Tournament

8:30 a.m.: Notre Dame vs. Maryland ESPN

11 a.m.: UCLA vs. South Carolina ESPN

1 p.m.: Ohio State vs. UConn ABC

3:30 p.m.: Tennessee vs. Virginia Tech ESPN2

Basketball, NBA

6 p.m.: Milwaukee vs. Denver NBATV

Football, XFL

10:30 a.m.: Seattle at Orlando ABC

4 p.m.: St. Louis at Vegas FX

Golf, men’s

9 a.m.: PGA: Dell Technologies Matchplay NBC

11 a.m.: PGA: Corales Puntacana Championship Golf

2 p.m.: Champions: The Galleri Golf

Golf, women’s, LPGA Tour

4 p.m.: Drive On Championship Golf

Hockey, NHL

10 a.m.: Tampa Bay at Boston NHL

11 a.m.: Seattle at Nashville Root

5 p.m.: Washington at Pittsburgh ABC

7:30 p.m.: St. Louis at Anaheim NHL

Hockey, WHL

7:05 p.m.: Tri-City at Spokane SWX

Soccer, men’s, MLS

1:30 p.m.: L.A. Galaxy at Portland Fox 28

Soccer, women’s, NWSL

7 p.m.: Chicago at San Diego CBSSN

Saturday’s radio highlights

Baseball, college

6:15 p.m.: Washington State at USC 920-AM / 100.7-FM

Basketball, college men’s, NCAA Tournament

2:30 p.m.: Kansas State vs. Florida Atlantic 700-AM / 105.3-FM

5:45 p.m.: Gonzaga vs. Connecticut .. . 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Hockey, WHL

7:05 p.m.: Tri-City at Spokane 103.5-FM

All events subject to change

