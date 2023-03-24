On the Air
March 24, 2023 Updated Fri., March 24, 2023 at 4:54 p.m.
Saturday’s TV highlights
Auto racing
8:30 a.m.: NASCAR Cup: EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix (Qualifying) FS1
10 a.m.: Formula E: Sao Paulo E-Prix CBS
10:30 a.m.: NASCAR Truck Series: XPEL 225 FS1
2 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity: Pit Boss 250 FS
Baseball, college
9 a.m.: Texas A&M at Tennessee ESPN2
Baseball, MLB spring training
10:05 a.m.: N.Y. Yankees vs. Philadelphia MLB
1:10 p.m.: Arizona vs. Seattle MLB / Root+
6:40 p.m.: Cleveland vs. Colorado MLB
Basketball, college men’s, Division II Tournament
Noon: West Liberty vs. Nova Southeastern CBS
Basketball, college men’s, NCAA Tournament
3:09 p.m.: Florida Atlantic vs. Kansas State TBS
5:49 p.m.: Gonzaga vs. Connecticut TBS
Basketball, college women’s, NCAA Tournament
8:30 a.m.: Notre Dame vs. Maryland ESPN
11 a.m.: UCLA vs. South Carolina ESPN
1 p.m.: Ohio State vs. UConn ABC
3:30 p.m.: Tennessee vs. Virginia Tech ESPN2
Basketball, NBA
6 p.m.: Milwaukee vs. Denver NBATV
Football, XFL
10:30 a.m.: Seattle at Orlando ABC
4 p.m.: St. Louis at Vegas FX
Golf, men’s
9 a.m.: PGA: Dell Technologies Matchplay NBC
11 a.m.: PGA: Corales Puntacana Championship Golf
2 p.m.: Champions: The Galleri Golf
Golf, women’s, LPGA Tour
4 p.m.: Drive On Championship Golf
Hockey, NHL
10 a.m.: Tampa Bay at Boston NHL
11 a.m.: Seattle at Nashville Root
5 p.m.: Washington at Pittsburgh ABC
7:30 p.m.: St. Louis at Anaheim NHL
Hockey, WHL
7:05 p.m.: Tri-City at Spokane SWX
Soccer, men’s, MLS
1:30 p.m.: L.A. Galaxy at Portland Fox 28
Soccer, women’s, NWSL
7 p.m.: Chicago at San Diego CBSSN
Saturday’s radio highlights
Baseball, college
6:15 p.m.: Washington State at USC 920-AM / 100.7-FM
Basketball, college men’s, NCAA Tournament
2:30 p.m.: Kansas State vs. Florida Atlantic 700-AM / 105.3-FM
5:45 p.m.: Gonzaga vs. Connecticut .. . 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Hockey, WHL
7:05 p.m.: Tri-City at Spokane 103.5-FM
All events subject to change
