Difference makers: Andre Jackson, Jordan Hawkins spark balanced UConn to blowout victory

ANDRE JACKSON JR.

The Huskies had several candidates with their balanced attack, but we’ll go with one who made the biggest all-around impact. Jackson, sort of UConn’s version of Anton Watson with his versatility at both ends of the floor, had eight points, five rebounds and five assists in the opening half while successfully dealing with GU defenders, usually Drew Timme, sagging off him on the perimeter. He fed Alex Karaban for a 3-pointer just before the buzzer that gave UConn a 39-32 edge at half. Jackson didn’t score in the second half but still flirted with a triple-double, finishing with eight points, nine rebounds and 10 assists. He didn’t commit a turnover in 31 minutes.

JORDAN HAWKINS

The smooth-shooting, 6-foot-5 sophomore guard scored a game-high 20 points. He also led all players with six made 3-pointers – GU finished 2 of 20 behind the arc – including a pair of 3-pointers as the Huskies stretched their lead from seven at the half to 18 with 16:39 remaining. Hawkins finished 6 of 10 from distance and missed all five of his attempts inside the arc. He also grabbed six boards.

KEY MOMENT

The end of the first half – a Karaban 3-pointer beat the buzzer and put UConn up seven – and the first few minutes of the second half put Gonzaga in a deep hole. Timme picked up his third foul on a charging call and then was hit with his fourth – much to the vocal displeasure of coach Mark Few and Zags fans in attendance – when he got tangled up with Jackson underneath the basket with 17:39 left.

Timme exited with GU down 10 and the margin quickly reached 18. UConn led 58-37 when Timme checked back in with 14:26 left.