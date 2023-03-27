Armed woman kills 6 in Nashville school

The scene outside a nearby church that had been set up as a reunification area for parents to meet their children following a shooting at a private Christian school in Nashville on Monday, March 27, 2023. A heavily armed woman entered the Convent School on Monday morning and fatally shot three children and three staff members before she was shot and killed by the police, a spokesman for the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department said. (Desiree Rios/The New York Times)

By Michael Levenson, Jesus Jiménez and Emily Cochrane New York Times

A heavily armed woman entered a Christian school in Nashville, Tennessee, on Monday morning and fatally shot three children and three staff members before she was shot and killed by the police, a spokesperson for the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department said.

The spokesperson, Don Aaron, said investigators were working to identify the woman who had opened fire at the Covenant School, which serves about 200 students from preschool through sixth grade, according to its website. The 28-year-old woman was armed with two assault-style rifles and a handgun, police said, and it was not immediately clear if she had any connection to the school.

She entered the building through a side door, Aaron said at a news conference. When officers arrived, responding to a report of an “active shooter” at the school at 10:13 a.m., they heard gunshots on the second level of the school, he said. Once there, members of a five-person team saw the person firing, Aaron said. Two members of the team opened fire, killing her, he said.

President Joe Biden addressed the shooting, calling the deaths “sick,” and pushing Congress to do more to enact gun-control legislation.

John Howser, a spokesperson for Vanderbilt University Medical Center, said that three pediatric patients with gunshot wounds had been taken to Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt and were pronounced dead after arrival. Three staff members were also killed, police said.

A police officer was also injured by broken glass at the scene.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.