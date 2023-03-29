On the air
Wed., March 29, 2023
Thursday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
10 p.m.: Formula 1: Australian Grand Prix (practice) … ESPN2
Baseball, MLB
10:05 a.m.: Atlanta at Washington … MLB
1:10 p.m.: N.Y. Mets at Miami … MLB
4:08 p.m.: Chi. White Sox at Houston … ESPN
7:10 p.m.: Cleveland at Seattle … Root
Basketball, college men’s
4:30 p.m.: Slam Dunk and 3-point Championships … ESPN2
Basketball, high school boys
9 a.m.: High School Basketball Nationals … ESPNU
11 a.m.: High School Basketball Nationals … ESPNU
1 p.m.: High School Basketball Nationals … ESPNU
3 p.m.: High School Basketball Nationals … ESPNU
4:30 p.m.: The Throne National Championship … FS1
6 p.m.: The Throne National Championship … FS1
Basketball, NBA
4:30 p.m.: Boston at Milwaukee … TNT
7 p.m.: New Orleans at Denver … TNT
Golf
10:30 a.m.: Augusta National Women’s Amateur … Golf
1 p.m.: PGA Tour: Texas Open … Golf
4 p.m.: LPGA Tour: LA Open … Golf
Hockey, NHL
7 p.m.: Anaheim at Seattle … Root+
Thursday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, MLB
6:30 p.m.: Cleveland at Seattle … 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Sports talk
6 a.m.: Brock and Salk … 700-AM / 105.3-FM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob … 700-AM / 105.3-FM
All events subject to change
