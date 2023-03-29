The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Sports

On the air

Thursday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

10 p.m.: Formula 1: Australian Grand Prix (practice) … ESPN2

Baseball, MLB

10:05 a.m.: Atlanta at Washington … MLB

1:10 p.m.: N.Y. Mets at Miami … MLB

4:08 p.m.: Chi. White Sox at Houston … ESPN

7:10 p.m.: Cleveland at Seattle … Root

Basketball, college men’s

4:30 p.m.: Slam Dunk and 3-point Championships … ESPN2

Basketball, high school boys

9 a.m.: High School Basketball Nationals … ESPNU

11 a.m.: High School Basketball Nationals … ESPNU

1 p.m.: High School Basketball Nationals … ESPNU

3 p.m.: High School Basketball Nationals … ESPNU

4:30 p.m.: The Throne National Championship … FS1

6 p.m.: The Throne National Championship … FS1

Basketball, NBA

4:30 p.m.: Boston at Milwaukee … TNT

7 p.m.: New Orleans at Denver … TNT

Golf

10:30 a.m.: Augusta National Women’s Amateur … Golf

1 p.m.: PGA Tour: Texas Open … Golf

4 p.m.: LPGA Tour: LA Open … Golf

Hockey, NHL

7 p.m.: Anaheim at Seattle … Root+

Thursday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, MLB

6:30 p.m.: Cleveland at Seattle … 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Sports talk

6 a.m.: Brock and Salk … 700-AM / 105.3-FM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob … 700-AM / 105.3-FM

All events subject to change

