Gonzaga signee Alex Toohey invited to represent World Select Team at Nike Hoop Summit

Alex Toohey will join a growing list of current and former Gonzaga players who’ve competed at the prestigious Nike Hoop Summit , held annually at the Moda Center in Portland.

Toohey, an Australian forward/wing who committed to the Bulldogs in November, will be one of 13 players competing for the “World” team in Portland on April 8.

The “USA” team, also consisting of 13 players, features Bronny James, the son of NBA star LeBron James, and Jared McCain, a Duke signee and former Gonzaga target who took an official visit to Spokane last year.

Toohey’s teammates on the “World” team include Andrej Stojakovic, a Stanford commit and the son of former NBA player Peja Stojakovic. Toohey is the only Australian-born player on a team that includes players from South Sudan, Greece, Senegal, Jamaica, Finland, Nigeria, Cameroon, France and Guinea.

A number of former and current Gonzaga players have competed in the Portland-based game. Toohey will be the first Zag to participate since 2021, when Chet Holmgren, Hunter Sallis and Kaden Perry were invited to play for the USA team.

Jalen Suggs took part in the 2020 Nike Hoop Summit. Toronto native Andrew Nembhard competed in the 2018 game on the “World” team.

A four-star prospect, according to 247Sports.com, Toohey is one of two players who has signed with the Zags in the 2023 recruiting class, along with four-star Sherman Oaks (California) Notre Dame standout Dusty Stromer.