Gonzaga women’s basketball foursome to compete at USA 3X Nationals this weekend

May 3, 2023 Updated Wed., May 3, 2023 at 3:15 p.m.

Gonzaga women’s basketball players Yvonne Ejim, Esther Little, Brynna Maxwell and Calli Stokes are scheduled to compete in the USA Basketball 2023 3X Nationals, taking place this weekend in Colorado Springs, Colo.

The event will feature 16 women’s teams, including some of the best 3x3 players in the country, vying for national titles.

Game action is set to stream live on Saturday and Sunday on USA Basketball’s website, usab.com, and YouTube.com/USABasketball.

The event also serves as an evaluation opportunity for the USA Basketball 3x3 selection committee to identify players for 3x3 national teams.