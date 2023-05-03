Gonzaga women’s basketball foursome to compete at USA 3X Nationals this weekend
May 3, 2023 Updated Wed., May 3, 2023 at 3:15 p.m.
Gonzaga women’s basketball players Yvonne Ejim, Esther Little, Brynna Maxwell and Calli Stokes are scheduled to compete in the USA Basketball 2023 3X Nationals, taking place this weekend in Colorado Springs, Colo.
The event will feature 16 women’s teams, including some of the best 3x3 players in the country, vying for national titles.
Game action is set to stream live on Saturday and Sunday on USA Basketball’s website, usab.com, and YouTube.com/USABasketball.
The event also serves as an evaluation opportunity for the USA Basketball 3x3 selection committee to identify players for 3x3 national teams.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the sports newsletter
Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.