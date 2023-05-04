The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Spokane, Washington
Sports

On the Air

May 4, 2023 Updated Thu., May 4, 2023 at 4:23 p.m.

Friday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

11 a.m.: Miami Grand Prix (Practice) ESPN2

Baseball, college

7 p.m.: Washington at Washington State Pac-12 Wash.

Baseball, MLB

11 a.m.: Miami at Chicago Cubs MLB

6:30 p.m.: L.A. Dodgers at San Diego or Washington at Arizona MLB

7:10 p.m.: Houston at Seattle Root

Basketball, NBA playoffs

4:30 p.m.: Boston at Philadelphia ESPN

7 p.m.: Denver at Phoenix ESPN

Golf, men’s

4 a.m.: DP World: Italian Open Golf

9 a.m.: Champions: Mitsubishi Electric Classic Golf

11 a.m.: PGA: Wells Fargo Championship Golf

8 p.m.: Asian Tour: GS Caltex Maekyung Open Golf

Golf, women’s, LPGA Tour

3 p.m.: Hanwha International Crown Golf

Hockey, NHL playoffs

5 p.m.: New Jersey at Carolina TNT

Friday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, college

6 p.m.: Saint Mary’s at Gonzaga 94.1-FM / 790-AM

6:45 p.m.: Washington at Washington State 920-AM / 100.7-FM

Baseball, MLB

6 p.m.: Houston at Seattle 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Baseball, MILB

7:35 p.m.: Spokane at Eugene 103.5-FM

Sports talk

6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Saturday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

6 a.m.: Formula E: Monaco E-Prix CBSSN

9 a.m.: NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: Heart of America 200 (Qualifying) FS1

9:30 a.m.: Formula 1: Miami Grand Prix ESPN

11 a.m.: ARCA Menards Series: Kansas Speedway FS1

2 p.m.: NASCAR Cup Series: AdventHealth 400 (Qualifying) FS1

5 p.m.: NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: Heart of America 200 FS1

Baseball, college

6 p.m.: Washington at Washington State Pac-12

Baseball, MLB

11 a.m.: Detroit at St. Louis or Miami at Chi. Cubs MLB

2 p.m.: N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay or Miami at Chi. Cubs MLB

4:15 p.m.: Boston at Philadelphia Fox 28

6:40 p.m.: Houston at Seattle Root

7 p.m.: L.A. Dodgers at San Diego MLB

Basketball, NBA playoffs

12:30 p.m.: New York at Miami ABC

5:30 p.m.: Golden State at L.A. Lakers ABC

Football, USFL

10 a.m.: Philadelphia vs. Houston Fox 28

4:30 p.m.: Michigan vs. Memphis NBC

Golf, men’s

4:30 a.m.: DP World: Italian Open Golf

Noon: PGA: Wells Fargo Championship CBS

Noon: Champions: Mitsubishi Electric Classic Golf

8 p.m.: Asian Tour: GS Caltex Maekyung Open Golf

Golf, women’s, LPGA Tour

3 p.m.: Hanwha International Crown Golf

Hockey, NHL playoffs

4 p.m.: Edmonton at Vegas TNT

Soccer, men’s, English Premier League

7 a.m.: Leeds United vs. Manchester City USA

9:30 a.m.: Brentford vs. Liverpool USA

Soccer, women’s, NWSL

10 a.m.: San Diego at Washington CBS

Saturday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, college

5:45 p.m.: Washington at Washington State 920-AM / 100.7-FM

6 p.m.: Saint Mary’s at Gonzaga 94.1-FM / 790-AM

Baseball, MLB

5:30 p.m.: Houston at Seattle 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Baseball, MILB

6:05 p.m.: Spokane at Eugene 103.5-FM

Sunday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

8 a.m.: ARCA Menards Series: DAWN 150 CNBC

Noon: NASCAR Cup Series: AdventHealth 400 FS1

12:30 p.m.: Formula 1: Miami Grand Prix ABC

Baseball, college

2 p.m.: Washington at Washington State Pac-12

Baseball, MLB

1 p.m.: Milwaukee at San Francisco MLB

1:10 p.m.: Houston at Seattle Root

4:10 p.m.: L.A. Dodgers at San Diego ESPN

Basketball, NBA playoffs

12:30 p.m.: Boston at Philadelphia ESPN

5 p.m.: Denver at Phoenix TNT

Bloomsday

7 a.m.: Race coverage SWX

Football, USFL

Noon: New Jersey vs. New Orleans NBC

3:30 p.m.: Pittsburgh vs. Birmingham FS1

Golf, men’s

4:30 a.m.: DP World: Italian Open Golf

Noon: PGA: Wells Fargo Championship CBS

Noon: Champions: Mitsubishi Electric Classic Golf

Golf, women’s, LPGA Tour

3 p.m.: Hanwha International Crown Golf

Hockey, NHL playoffs

12:30 p.m.: Carolina at New Jersey TBS

3:30 p.m.: Toronto at Florida TBS

6:30 p.m.: Dallas at Seattle TBS

Soccer, men’s

8:30 a.m.: Arsenal vs. Newcastle United USA

1:30 p.m.: MLS: Kansas City at Seattle Fox 28

Sunday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, college

1 p.m.: Saint Mary’s at Gonzaga 94.1-FM / 790-AM

1:45 p.m.: Washington at Washington State 920-AM / 100.7-FM

Baseball, MLB

Noon: Houston at Seattle 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Baseball, MILB

6:05 p.m.: Spokane at Eugene 103.5-FM

Sports talk

11 a.m.: Mariner Magazine 700-AM / 105.3-FM

All events subject to change

