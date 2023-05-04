On the Air
May 4, 2023 Updated Thu., May 4, 2023 at 4:23 p.m.
Friday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
11 a.m.: Miami Grand Prix (Practice) ESPN2
Baseball, college
7 p.m.: Washington at Washington State Pac-12 Wash.
Baseball, MLB
11 a.m.: Miami at Chicago Cubs MLB
6:30 p.m.: L.A. Dodgers at San Diego or Washington at Arizona MLB
7:10 p.m.: Houston at Seattle Root
Basketball, NBA playoffs
4:30 p.m.: Boston at Philadelphia ESPN
7 p.m.: Denver at Phoenix ESPN
Golf, men’s
4 a.m.: DP World: Italian Open Golf
9 a.m.: Champions: Mitsubishi Electric Classic Golf
11 a.m.: PGA: Wells Fargo Championship Golf
8 p.m.: Asian Tour: GS Caltex Maekyung Open Golf
Golf, women’s, LPGA Tour
3 p.m.: Hanwha International Crown Golf
Hockey, NHL playoffs
5 p.m.: New Jersey at Carolina TNT
Friday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, college
6 p.m.: Saint Mary’s at Gonzaga 94.1-FM / 790-AM
6:45 p.m.: Washington at Washington State 920-AM / 100.7-FM
Baseball, MLB
6 p.m.: Houston at Seattle 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Baseball, MILB
7:35 p.m.: Spokane at Eugene 103.5-FM
Sports talk
6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Saturday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
6 a.m.: Formula E: Monaco E-Prix CBSSN
9 a.m.: NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: Heart of America 200 (Qualifying) FS1
9:30 a.m.: Formula 1: Miami Grand Prix ESPN
11 a.m.: ARCA Menards Series: Kansas Speedway FS1
2 p.m.: NASCAR Cup Series: AdventHealth 400 (Qualifying) FS1
5 p.m.: NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: Heart of America 200 FS1
Baseball, college
6 p.m.: Washington at Washington State Pac-12
Baseball, MLB
11 a.m.: Detroit at St. Louis or Miami at Chi. Cubs MLB
2 p.m.: N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay or Miami at Chi. Cubs MLB
4:15 p.m.: Boston at Philadelphia Fox 28
6:40 p.m.: Houston at Seattle Root
7 p.m.: L.A. Dodgers at San Diego MLB
Basketball, NBA playoffs
12:30 p.m.: New York at Miami ABC
5:30 p.m.: Golden State at L.A. Lakers ABC
Football, USFL
10 a.m.: Philadelphia vs. Houston Fox 28
4:30 p.m.: Michigan vs. Memphis NBC
Golf, men’s
4:30 a.m.: DP World: Italian Open Golf
Noon: PGA: Wells Fargo Championship CBS
Noon: Champions: Mitsubishi Electric Classic Golf
8 p.m.: Asian Tour: GS Caltex Maekyung Open Golf
Golf, women’s, LPGA Tour
3 p.m.: Hanwha International Crown Golf
Hockey, NHL playoffs
4 p.m.: Edmonton at Vegas TNT
Soccer, men’s, English Premier League
7 a.m.: Leeds United vs. Manchester City USA
9:30 a.m.: Brentford vs. Liverpool USA
Soccer, women’s, NWSL
10 a.m.: San Diego at Washington CBS
Saturday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, college
5:45 p.m.: Washington at Washington State 920-AM / 100.7-FM
6 p.m.: Saint Mary’s at Gonzaga 94.1-FM / 790-AM
Baseball, MLB
5:30 p.m.: Houston at Seattle 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Baseball, MILB
6:05 p.m.: Spokane at Eugene 103.5-FM
Sunday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
8 a.m.: ARCA Menards Series: DAWN 150 CNBC
Noon: NASCAR Cup Series: AdventHealth 400 FS1
12:30 p.m.: Formula 1: Miami Grand Prix ABC
Baseball, college
2 p.m.: Washington at Washington State Pac-12
Baseball, MLB
1 p.m.: Milwaukee at San Francisco MLB
1:10 p.m.: Houston at Seattle Root
4:10 p.m.: L.A. Dodgers at San Diego ESPN
Basketball, NBA playoffs
12:30 p.m.: Boston at Philadelphia ESPN
5 p.m.: Denver at Phoenix TNT
Bloomsday
7 a.m.: Race coverage SWX
Football, USFL
Noon: New Jersey vs. New Orleans NBC
3:30 p.m.: Pittsburgh vs. Birmingham FS1
Golf, men’s
4:30 a.m.: DP World: Italian Open Golf
Noon: PGA: Wells Fargo Championship CBS
Noon: Champions: Mitsubishi Electric Classic Golf
Golf, women’s, LPGA Tour
3 p.m.: Hanwha International Crown Golf
Hockey, NHL playoffs
12:30 p.m.: Carolina at New Jersey TBS
3:30 p.m.: Toronto at Florida TBS
6:30 p.m.: Dallas at Seattle TBS
Soccer, men’s
8:30 a.m.: Arsenal vs. Newcastle United USA
1:30 p.m.: MLS: Kansas City at Seattle Fox 28
Sunday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, college
1 p.m.: Saint Mary’s at Gonzaga 94.1-FM / 790-AM
1:45 p.m.: Washington at Washington State 920-AM / 100.7-FM
Baseball, MLB
Noon: Houston at Seattle 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Baseball, MILB
6:05 p.m.: Spokane at Eugene 103.5-FM
Sports talk
11 a.m.: Mariner Magazine 700-AM / 105.3-FM
