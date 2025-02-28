Key matchup: Marcus Williams enters Gonzaga rematch on a hot streak

SAN FRANCISCO – Just over two weeks ago, Malik Thomas occupied the key matchup space for the first Gonzaga-San Francisco matchup in Spokane.

Thomas, at 19.3 points per game and on his way to the West Coast Conference scoring title, could easily be the choice again, but to avoid repetition we’ll go with his backcourt sidekick Marcus Williams for Saturday’s regular-season finale at Chase Center.

Williams isn’t quite as prolific as a scorer – he averages 14.7 points – but he has slightly higher shooting percentages than Thomas and paces the Dons in assists at 4.2. The duo, along with super sub Ryan Beasley and starting wing Tyrone Riley IV, have been a headache for opposing defenses.

Williams has been on a hot streak after being held to nine points and eight assists in the Dons’ 88-77 loss to GU on Feb. 13. The 6-foot-2, 200-pound senior has put together scoring games of 17, 16, 19, 23, 14 and 21 points.

He’s hit 43.3% of his 3-pointers in the past six games and he’s made at least one 3-pointer in 29 of the team’s 30 games. Williams leads USF in 3-point accuracy at 40.6%, just in front of Thomas (40.1). He also shoots better from the field (47.2% to 46.8%) than Thomas.

Williams figures to be motivated after struggling in the second half of the first meeting against GU. He’s 0-7 in his career against the Zags. He averaged 15.7 points, five assists and three turnovers in three losses last season.

Williams played with Gonzaga post Graham Ike as freshmen at Wyoming in 2020-21. Williams was named the Mountain West Conference Freshman of the Year after averaging 14.8 points and 4.3 assists. Ike was third on the team at 11.2 points. Williams played his sophomore season at Texas A&M before transferring to San Francisco.

Gonzaga’s task is the same as the first meeting – trying to keep USF’s talented guard line in check. Ryan Nembhard will likely be the first defensive option on Williams with Nolan Hickman probably lining up against Thomas.

Emmanuel Innocenti, a late scratch Tuesday against Santa Clara with an illness, could be an option on any of the Dons’ guards/wings if he’s available.