Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Sports

On the air

Sunday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

8 a.m.: ARCA Menards Series: DAWN 150 CNBC

Noon: NASCAR Cup Series: AdventHealth 400 FS1

12:30 p.m.: Formula 1: Miami Grand Prix ABC

Baseball, college

2 p.m.: Washington at Washington State Pac-12

Baseball, MLB

1 p.m.: Milwaukee at San Francisco MLB

1:10 p.m.: Houston at Seattle Root

4:10 p.m.: L.A. Dodgers at San Diego ESPN

Basketball, NBA playoffs

12:30 p.m.: Boston at Philadelphia ESPN

5 p.m.: Denver at Phoenix TNT

Bloomsday

7 a.m.: Race coverage SWX

Football, USFL

Noon: New Jersey vs. New Orleans NBC

3:30 p.m.: Pittsburgh vs. Birmingham FS1

Golf, men’s

4:30 a.m.: DP World: Italian Open Golf

Noon: PGA: Wells Fargo Championship CBS

Noon: Champions: Mitsubishi Electric Classic Golf

Golf, women’s, LPGA Tour

3 p.m.: Hanwha International Crown Golf

Hockey, NHL playoffs

12:30 p.m.: Carolina at New Jersey TBS

3:30 p.m.: Toronto at Florida TBS

6:30 p.m.: Dallas at Seattle TBS

Soccer, men’s

8:30 a.m.: Arsenal vs. Newcastle United USA

1:30 p.m.: MLS: Kansas City at Seattle Fox 28

Sunday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, college

1 p.m.: Saint Mary’s at Gonzaga 94.1-FM / 790-AM

1:45 p.m.: Washington at Washington State 920-AM / 100.7-FM

Baseball, MLB

Noon: Houston at Seattle 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Baseball, MILB

6:05 p.m.: Spokane at Eugene 103.5-FM

Sports talk

11 a.m.: Mariner Magazine 700-AM / 105.3-FM

All events subject to change

