On the air
Sat., May 6, 2023
Sunday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
8 a.m.: ARCA Menards Series: DAWN 150 CNBC
Noon: NASCAR Cup Series: AdventHealth 400 FS1
12:30 p.m.: Formula 1: Miami Grand Prix ABC
Baseball, college
2 p.m.: Washington at Washington State Pac-12
Baseball, MLB
1 p.m.: Milwaukee at San Francisco MLB
1:10 p.m.: Houston at Seattle Root
4:10 p.m.: L.A. Dodgers at San Diego ESPN
Basketball, NBA playoffs
12:30 p.m.: Boston at Philadelphia ESPN
5 p.m.: Denver at Phoenix TNT
Bloomsday
7 a.m.: Race coverage SWX
Football, USFL
Noon: New Jersey vs. New Orleans NBC
3:30 p.m.: Pittsburgh vs. Birmingham FS1
Golf, men’s
4:30 a.m.: DP World: Italian Open Golf
Noon: PGA: Wells Fargo Championship CBS
Noon: Champions: Mitsubishi Electric Classic Golf
Golf, women’s, LPGA Tour
3 p.m.: Hanwha International Crown Golf
Hockey, NHL playoffs
12:30 p.m.: Carolina at New Jersey TBS
3:30 p.m.: Toronto at Florida TBS
6:30 p.m.: Dallas at Seattle TBS
Soccer, men’s
8:30 a.m.: Arsenal vs. Newcastle United USA
1:30 p.m.: MLS: Kansas City at Seattle Fox 28
Sunday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, college
1 p.m.: Saint Mary’s at Gonzaga 94.1-FM / 790-AM
1:45 p.m.: Washington at Washington State 920-AM / 100.7-FM
Baseball, MLB
Noon: Houston at Seattle 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Baseball, MILB
6:05 p.m.: Spokane at Eugene 103.5-FM
Sports talk
11 a.m.: Mariner Magazine 700-AM / 105.3-FM
All events subject to change
