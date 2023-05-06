Washington State lands commitment from Adam Njie, a touted combo guard in 2024 class

PULLMAN – Washington State’s basketball program picked up a commitment from combo guard Adam Njie, a coveted recruit in the class of 2024.

The 6-foot-2 Njie, who plays at Cardinal Hayes High in the Bronx, New York, announced his decision Saturday over social media.

He is a three-star prospect and the No. 144-rated recruit in his class nationally, according to 247Sports. Njie is a top 15 combo guard in the country and a top 10 prep recruit in New York, per 247Sports’ composite rankings.

WSU’s first addition of the 2024 class, Njie becomes the Cougars’ No. 9-ranked recruit since 2000, per 247Sports. Njie, adept at ball-handling and driving to the basket, might be an instant starter at the collegiate level.

Njie, who held offers from nine high-major programs, announced Tuesday that he was considering five schools – WSU, Seton Hall, Miami, Mississippi State and Arizona State. Njie told 247Sports that he chose the Cougars “because the coaches are very genuine.”

WSU hoped Njie would reclassify and join the team this year.

“Me and my family felt it was best to stay in 2024,” Njie told 247Sports. “For next season, (WSU coaches) explained that I would come in as a freshman, play lots of minutes and potentially start.”

Njie surpassed the 1,000-point career mark this past season in his first year at Cardinal Hayes. He averaged 14.5 points, 7.5 assists and three rebounds per game. A New York native, Njie began his high school career at Eduprize Prep in Gilbert, Arizona, and played for Hillcrest Prep in Phoenix as a sophomore before returning to his home city.

“(Njie) has tremendous confidence and it’s evident in his play,” Cardinal Hayes coach Joe Lods told Adam Zagoria, a New York-based basketball insider. “He is an excellent ball-handler and scorer, and his ability to lead a team has grown exponentially during his time at Hayes. He will quickly shoot up the rankings his senior year.”

The Cougars extended an offer in June . WSU coach Kyle Smith and assistant Jim Shaw have been recruiting Njie “over the past few years,” 247Sports reported.

Playing in elite tournaments this spring, Njie has averaged nine points, 2.8 assists and 2.3 rebounds per game while shooting 66% from the field, 50% from 3-point range and 88% from the foul line.