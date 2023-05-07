Bloomsday 2023: Jemal Yimer, Yeshi Kalayu win elite races; Tekoa’s Susannah Scaroni women’s wheelchair champ

Elite Bloomsday winners Jemal Yimer (left) and Yeshi Kalayu pose with trophies on Sunday, May 7, 2023. (Dave Nichols)

May 7, 2023 Updated Sun., May 7, 2023 at 10:58 a.m.

Perfect weather resulted in near-record performances in each of the race divisions for Lilac Bloomsday 2023 in downtown Spokane on Sunday.

Jemal Yimer of Ethiopia, the 2018 Bloomsday champion, finished just 7 seconds off record pace with an unofficial time of 33:58. He was 20 seconds ahead of second-place finisher Teshome Mekonen, who was born in Ethiopia but represents the U.S.

The pace was one minute, 10 seconds faster than last year’s winning time of 35:08, set by Kenya’s Charles Wanjiku.

The women’s race was much closer.

Yeshi Kalayu of Ethiopia edged two-time Bloomsday champion and course record holder Cynthia Limo of Kenya by two seconds at 38:49. Limo’s record in 2016 was 38:03.

Susannah Scaroni of Tekoa won the women’s wheelchair division for the fifth time at 30:02, just four seconds off her course record of 29:58 set in 2019.

Evan Correll of Waukee, Iowa, won the men’s wheelchair race with a time of 28:35. It was his first Bloomsday appearance.

All times unofficial.