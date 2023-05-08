Biden seeks compensation for passengers for flight delays and cancellations

By Mark Walker New York Times

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration announced Monday that it would seek to require airlines to compensate passengers for extensive flight delays and cancellations.

The proposed rule would require airlines to provide cash payments rather than merely refunds for significant travel disruptions that were within the airline’s control. No airline currently guarantees cash compensation for delays or cancellations in the United States, according to the Transportation Department.

“When an airline causes a flight cancellation or delay, passengers should not foot the bill,” Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said in a statement. “This rule would, for the first time in U.S. history, propose to require airlines to compensate passengers and cover expenses such as meals, hotels and rebooking in cases where the airline has caused a cancellation or significant delay.”

Buttigieg and President Joe Biden are scheduled to hold an event at the White House on Monday afternoon to promote the plan.

The airline industry has come under intense scrutiny after a string of woes, including recent flight disruptions as travelers return to the skies after the height of the coronavirus pandemic. In December, a winter storm led to an operational meltdown at Southwest Airlines, stranding passengers during the holiday travel season.

The proposed rule adds to Buttigieg’s efforts to push the airline industry to improve customer experiences. During his tenure, the Transportation Department has imposed millions of dollars in fines on airlines for a number of violations, including for issues related to customer refunds, although some critics have pushed for him to take a harder line with the industry.

In September, the department rolled out an online dashboard showing travelers what services they are entitled to if their flights are delayed or canceled. Buttigieg has credited the creation of the dashboard with pushing airlines to improve their policies toward consumers.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.