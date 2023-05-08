On the air
May 8, 2023 Updated Mon., May 8, 2023 at 6:45 p.m.
Tuesday’s TV Highlights
Baseball, college
3 p.m.: Vanderbilt at Louisville ESPN2
Baseball, MLB
4:20 p.m.: Boston at Atlanta TBS
6:40 p.m.: Miami at Arizona MLB
6:40 p.m.: Texas at Seattle MLB
Basketball, NBA playoffs
4:30 p.m.: Philadelphia at Boston TNT
7 p.m.: Phoenix at Denver TNT
Golf
1:30 p.m.: Collegiate Championships Golf
Hockey, NHL playoffs
4 p.m.: Carolina at New Jersey ESPN
6:30 p.m.: Dallas at Seattle ESPN
Soccer, UEFA Champions League
Noon: Semifinals: Manchester City at Real Madrid CBS
Tuesday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, MLB
5:30 p.m.: Texas at Seattle 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Baseball, MILB
6:35 p.m.: Hillsboro at Spokane 103.5-FM
Sports talk
6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM
All events subject to change
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the sports newsletter
Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.