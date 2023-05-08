The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Sports

On the air

May 8, 2023 Updated Mon., May 8, 2023 at 6:45 p.m.

Tuesday’s TV Highlights

Baseball, college

3 p.m.: Vanderbilt at Louisville ESPN2

Baseball, MLB

4:20 p.m.: Boston at Atlanta TBS

6:40 p.m.: Miami at Arizona MLB

6:40 p.m.: Texas at Seattle MLB

Basketball, NBA playoffs

4:30 p.m.: Philadelphia at Boston TNT

7 p.m.: Phoenix at Denver TNT

Golf

1:30 p.m.: Collegiate Championships Golf

Hockey, NHL playoffs

4 p.m.: Carolina at New Jersey ESPN

6:30 p.m.: Dallas at Seattle ESPN

Soccer, UEFA Champions League

Noon: Semifinals: Manchester City at Real Madrid CBS

Tuesday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, MLB

5:30 p.m.: Texas at Seattle 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Baseball, MILB

6:35 p.m.: Hillsboro at Spokane 103.5-FM

Sports talk

6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM

All events subject to change

