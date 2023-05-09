Home Calendar

Arts/Crafts

Just Add Color: Adult Coloring Program – Meets on the first and third Mondays of the month for mindful creativity to encourage self-care and positive mental health. Monday, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Coeur d’Alene Library, 702 E. Front Ave., Coeur d’Alene. Free. (208) 769-2315.

Twisted Wire Sculpture – Use wire to create a sculpture from your imagination or bring a line drawing to recreate it as 3D sculpture. All supplies are provided. For ages 13-18. Tuesday and Thursday, 4-5 p.m. Cheney Library, 610 First St., Cheney. Free. (509) 893-8280.

Community Sew-In – Join with your current quilting project to socialize and get advice. Bring your sewing machine (or your hand work) fabric and extension cord. Thursdays, noon-3 p.m. Coeur d’Alene Library, 702 E. Front Ave., Coeur d’Alene. Free. (208) 769-2315.

Sukiyaki Dinner – The 72nd Sukiyaki Dinner will feature a bake sale, homemade crafts, inarizushi, Japanese collectibles and senbei. Saturday, noon-4:30 p.m. Highland Park United Methodist Church, 611 S. Garfield St. $18. (509) 535-2687.

Rock Garden Painting Party – Paint a rock in a colorful design and then add it to the new rock garden. All ages. Saturday, 2-3 p.m. Airway Heights Library, 1213 S. Lundstrom St., Airway Heights. Free. (509) 893-8250.

Classes/Workshops

Beginner Pottery with Erik Rodgers – B Mondays, 6-8 p.m. Register at bit.ly/3FIxvS2. Emerge, 119 N. Second St., Coeur d’Alene. $235. (208) 930-1876.

Pottery with Erik: Level Two – Continue the skills learned in level one course. Students will become familiar with the studio, throwing on the pottery wheel and leave knowing the basic uses of tools and materials needed for the ceramic arts. Mondays, noon-2 p.m. Register at bit.ly/3mgSJ36. Emerge, 119 N. Second St., Coeur d’Alene. $255. (208) 930-1876.

Intermediate Pottery with Alydia – This class will focus on skill development and improving individual student challenges via specific feedback from Alydia. Thursdays, 4-7 p.m. Register at bit.ly/40Gbw6n. Emerge, 119 N. Second St., Coeur d’Alene. $285. (208) 930-1876.

Medicare Workshops – Unbiased Medicare benefits information and assistance through workshops, group presentations and personal counseling. Register at bit.ly/3NLcRpu. Tuesday, 1:30-2:30 p.m. Coeur d’Alene Library, 702 E. Front Ave., Coeur d’Alene. Free. (208) 769-2315.

Digital Resource: JobNow – Get expert résumé help, interviewing tips and practice, career search resources and more. Register at bit.ly/3SpD252. Tuesday, 6-7 p.m. Online. Free.

Medicare: Getting Started – This class is for anyone new to Medicare and those wanting a refresher. Covers Parts A, B, C and D, go over your Medicare benefits and options, including a comparison of Medicare Advantage plans and Medigaps. Register at bit.ly/41c4E1E. Wednesday, 6-7:30 p.m. Online. Free.

Genealogy & Your DNA – Lynda Keenan, president of the Eastern Washington Genealogical Society, shares information on what to expect when using DNA tests to research your family tree, how the DNA tests work and what information they can and cannot give you. Adults. Register at bit.ly/3YVrol8. Thursday, 2-3:30 p.m. Cheney Library, 610 First St., Cheney. Free. (509) 893-8280.

Peers with STEM Careers: Nurse – High school and college students are invited to explore STEM pathways and experience the wide diversity of STEM professions by hearing directly from experts in those fields. Hear from Katelyn Schlactus about being a nurse in the local area. For ages 14 and older. Thursday, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Gizmo, Hedlund Building, Suite 142, 283 N. Hubbard St., Coeur d’Alene. Free. (208) 929-4029.

Wes Hanson Watercolor with Gouache – Experienced watercolor artist Wes Hanson provides a workshop using watercolor techniques enhanced with gouache. Learn how to draw, create compositions and combine watercolor’s transparency with gouache’s translucent and opaque qualities. Register online at createarts.org. Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Create Art Center, 900 W. Fourth St., Newport, Wash. $60. (509) 447-9277.

Introduction to Kiln Formed Glass with Louise Telford – Create glass components that can be used for jewelry or other artistic expressions. For students ages 15 and older. Register at bit.ly/3Z0kOte. Saturday, 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Spokane Art School, 503 East Second Ave., Suite B. $114. (509) 325-1500.

Fashion Illustration with Lorraine Manzo – Develop the art of communicating fashion ideas through illustration. The class is open to any student beginner or advanced who wants to learn to draw the human figure with apparel. For adults. Register at bit.ly/3Znr79M. Saturday, 3:30-5:30 p.m. Spokane Art School, 503 E. Second Ave. $132. (509) 325-1500.

Blacksmithing at the Library – Learn the basics of blacksmithing from Columbia Fire & Iron, using coke forges, tongs, hammers, vices and anvils to heat and transform steel into nails and decorative hooks. Register at bit.ly/3xLnqQ1. Saturday, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Cheney Library, 610 First St., Cheney. Free. (509) 893-8280.

Home/Garden

Why Should You Plant Trees? – Learn how to incorporate trees into your landscape and the many benefits of doing so. Wednesday, 4-5 p.m. Ritter’s Garden and Gifts, 10120 N. Division St. $10. (509) 467-5258.

Plant Starts Swap – Bring your extra plant starts to share and pick up some left by other enthusiasts. Adults. Saturday, 1-4 p.m. Fairfield Library, 305 E. Main St., Fairfield. Free. (509) 893-8320.

Gardening with Pat Munts: Planting a Garden – Spokesman-Review’s garden columnist Pat Munts shows you when and how to plant what in your garden. Saturday, 1-2 p.m. Shadle Park Library, 2111 W. Wellesley Ave. Free. (509) 444-5390.

Gardening For Fragrance – Michael will tell you all about the plants that are irresistible to the nose. From plumerias, viburnums, magnolias and more. May 21, 2-3 p.m. Ritter’s Garden and Gifts, 10120 N. Division St. $10. (509) 467-5258.

Pets

SpokAnimal’s Third Annual Woofs and Whiskers Online Auction – Help save animals during this week-long fundraising event. Online auction features packages that include a Traeger grill, kayaks, items from Jewelry Design Center and a gift basket from Pawpular Companions. Register at bit.ly/3AMZgWP. Registration gives you access to the live online broadcast portion of the event on Friday, 7-8 p.m. Free. (509) 995-6010.