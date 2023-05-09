On the air
Tue., May 9, 2023
Wednesday’s TV Highlights
Baseball, MLB
10:10 a.m.: Detroit at Cleveland or L.A. Dodgers at Milwaukee MLB
12:40 p.m.: Texas at Seattle Root
4:20 p.m.: Boston at Atlanta or St. Louis at Chi. Cubs MLB
Basketball, NBA playoffs
4:30 p.m.: Miami at N.Y. Knicks TNT
7 p.m.: L.A. Lakers at Golden State TNT
Hockey, NHL playoffs
4 p.m.: Toronto at Florida ESPN
7 p.m.: Vegas at Edmonton ESPN
Golf
1:30 p.m.: Collegiate Championships Golf
Soccer, men’s club
Noon: UEFA Champions League: Inter at Milan CBS
Soccer, women’s club
4:30 p.m.: NWSL Challenge Cup: Orlando at Washington CBSSN
Wednesday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, MLB
11:30 a.m.: Texas at Seattle 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Baseball, MILB
6:35 p.m.: Hillsboro at Spokane 103.5-FM
Sports talk
6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob (follows Mariners) 700-AM / 105.3-FM
All events subject to change
