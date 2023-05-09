The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Sports

On the air

Wednesday’s TV Highlights

Baseball, MLB

10:10 a.m.: Detroit at Cleveland or L.A. Dodgers at Milwaukee MLB

12:40 p.m.: Texas at Seattle Root

4:20 p.m.: Boston at Atlanta or St. Louis at Chi. Cubs MLB

Basketball, NBA playoffs

4:30 p.m.: Miami at N.Y. Knicks TNT

7 p.m.: L.A. Lakers at Golden State TNT

Hockey, NHL playoffs

4 p.m.: Toronto at Florida ESPN

7 p.m.: Vegas at Edmonton ESPN

Golf

1:30 p.m.: Collegiate Championships Golf

Soccer, men’s club

Noon: UEFA Champions League: Inter at Milan CBS

Soccer, women’s club

4:30 p.m.: NWSL Challenge Cup: Orlando at Washington CBSSN

Wednesday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, MLB

11:30 a.m.: Texas at Seattle 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Baseball, MILB

6:35 p.m.: Hillsboro at Spokane 103.5-FM

Sports talk

6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob (follows Mariners) 700-AM / 105.3-FM

All events subject to change

