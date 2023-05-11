LA Galaxy bring out the stars to beat Sounders in U.S. Open Cup

Jayda Evans Seattle Times

Typically, midweek U.S. Open Cup matches feature reserves for the early rounds.

Not for the LA Galaxy. Headliners such as Mexican international Chicharito, designated player Riqui Puig and keeper Jonathan Bond were in the mix.

Aside from forward Fredy Montero, the club’s all-time leading scorer, and Ecuadorian international Xavier Arreaga, the Sounders were youthful and a bit starry-eyed for Wednesday’s Round of 32 match against LA.

“Guys like Chicharito are some guys we’ve been watching since we were little kids,” said Paul Rothrock, who was called up from MLS Next Pro side Tacoma Defiance to fill out the lineup. “To test ourselves against players like that … it gave us a lot of confidence that we can play at this next level.”

While the Sounders weren’t outplayed, the only thing that matters in tournaments is winning. And an early screamer set the tone for the Galaxy at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, Calif. The side has only won once in MLS play this season, but found success Wednesday to advance in the Open Cup with a 3-1 win to eliminate the Sounders.

The draw for the Round of 16 matches will be held Thursday.

“It’s not about the lineup we have, we have to be confident it’s good enough to win games,” Sounders midfielder Ethan Dobbelaere said of final words from coach Brian Schmetzer before kickoff. “We were happy to see LA put out pretty much their starting lineup because it gave us a chance to measure up to them.”

Galaxy defender Julian Aude sent a shot from deep past Sounders keeper Stefan Cleveland to get the scoring started in the 4th minute. The Sounders conceded a corner kick that helped set up the play.

Montero had a solid look in the keeper’s box to equalize in the 10th minute that was saved off the line by defender Calegari and another in the 37th minute that was straight into the hands of Bond. Dylan Teves also had a chance to level the score for the Sounders, but his shot from the near post was easily saved by Bond in the 23rd minute.

LA added to their score with a goal from Memo Rodriguez 66th minute.

After missing a header attempt in the 58th minute, Rothrock headed in the Sounders’ opening goal off service from Dobbelaere in the 68th minute to make the score 2-1.

Schmetzer made multiple substitutions, including bringing on midfielder Joao Paulo in the 77th minute. The Brazilian served a one-game suspension for Sunday’s loss against Sporting Kansas City because of yellow-card accumulation.

Schmetzer also brought on club captain Nico Lodeiro in the 83rd minute.

Instead of either veteran being able to help create an equalizer, Rodriguez found his brace in the 84th minute. The strikes were his first since playing for the Houston Dynamo in 2021.

“When we got the game to 2-1, I really felt like we had some momentum there to pull it back,” Rothrock said. “Unfortunately it was one of those games where some things just don’t go your way.”

The Sounders were aggressive in containing Chicharito. His only goal was after being flagged offside in the 41st, earning a yellow card for delaying the match. He was subbed off in the 64th minute.

LA has won two Open Cup titles (2001 and 2005) and advanced to the quarterfinals last year. The Galaxy received an automatic bid to Wednesday’s Round of 32 after finishing fourth in Western Conference standings last year. The Sounders defeated USL Championship side San Diego Loyal 5-4 in a third-round matchup in April to advance.

The Sounders signed six Tacoma Defiance players to short-term agreements Wednesday — defender Cody Baker and Rothrock getting the nod for the start. Reed Baker-Whiting was the only starter Schmetzer retained in the lineup after Sunday’s loss at Lumen Field.

The Sounders (6-3-2) will return to MLS play with a road match against the Houston Dynamo. They sit atop the league’s Western Conference but are traveling to Texas without a host of players because of injuries.

Leo Chu left Sunday’s loss to SKC with an left ankle injury and wouldn’t have been available for selection, but the winger is also out as he’s expecting the birth of son, Rafiq. Sounders teammates Cristian Roldan (concussion protocol), Nouhou (malaria), Raul Ruidiaz (hamstring) and Kelyn Rowe (knee) also aren’t available for selection.

“This tournament is getting harder to win,” said Schmetzer, whose club has won four, the last in 2014. “It’s unfortunate we’ve carried some injuries to key members. … Maybe you throw one or two starters in there and maybe that changes the outcome. Maybe not. The young guys did enough and in the first, I thought we could’ve ended 2-1 in our favor. We had enough chances.”