The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Current Temperature
Current Conditions
View complete weather report
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now

Accuracy watch

May 13, 2023 Updated Sat., May 13, 2023 at 8:59 p.m.

Artist was great-grandfather

A story in Friday’s newspaper mischaracterized the relationship between Victoria Browning Wyeth and the artist N.C. Wyeth. He is her great-grandfather.

Wrong name reported

The free walk-in legal clinic, named Sandy Williams Justice Center Free Walk-In Legal Clinic, was an idea Dennis Cronin, Sandy Williams and Rev. Walter Kendricks had, according to Dennis Cronin, of the Law Office of DC Cronin and clinic director. A wrong name was mentioned in a story that ran on the front page of the Northwest section of Friday’s Spokesman-Review.

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox

Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.