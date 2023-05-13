Accuracy watch

Artist was great-grandfather

A story in Friday’s newspaper mischaracterized the relationship between Victoria Browning Wyeth and the artist N.C. Wyeth. He is her great-grandfather.

Wrong name reported

The free walk-in legal clinic, named Sandy Williams Justice Center Free Walk-In Legal Clinic, was an idea Dennis Cronin, Sandy Williams and Rev. Walter Kendricks had, according to Dennis Cronin, of the Law Office of DC Cronin and clinic director. A wrong name was mentioned in a story that ran on the front page of the Northwest section of Friday’s Spokesman-Review.